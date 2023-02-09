Calare Properties, of Framingham, recently completed the purchase of a two-story office building on Foxborough Bouelvard and secured a long-term tenant for the property.
NECI, a service provider for industrial automation, data and digital needs, has committed to a 12-year lease for the 80,000-square-foot building, which is situated on a 9-acre property at 325 Foxborough Blvd.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed by Calare, but the town’s assessors database indicates the property sold in November for $7.9 million.
“As part of our commercial real estate portfolio strategy, we analyze office properties very carefully and consider high quality, well-leased suburban office assets near population centers as potential targets. We are confident that 325 Foxborough Blvd. presents an ideal opportunity to provide long term value both to our investors and our new tenant,” said Todd Barclay, SVP of Acquisitions at Calare. “NECI will bring its corporate headquarters to this site, providing a space for its 400 employees to enjoy a campus-like setting, an array of on-site amenities, and a convenient location.”
Located in the Foxboro Business Center Park, the building includes a fitness center with locker rooms, and full-service cafeteria, along with well-maintained outdoor space for employee use.
In preparation for its move to its new headquarters, NECI will be updating and re-designing the interior of the building. Calare will also deliver a number of capital improvements as part of its investment strategy, including the addition of a new roof, enhancements to the HVAC system, and updated parking areas.