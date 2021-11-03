A car struck the Foxboro Cable Access building downtown on Central Street last week, damaging a brick wall and a large model train display.
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, suffered a medical issue and was taken by a Sharon ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Foxboro Fire Lt. James Grenier said.
The car traveled the wrong way from the entrance to the Foxborough Federal Bank, across Central Street before hitting the cable access building about 4:40 p.m. Friday, officials said.
Michael Webber, executive director of Foxboro Cable Access, said in an email the train set display inside in front of the plate glass window was significantly damaged and will hopefully be rebuilt.
The train set display has become an attraction, he said.
No one inside the building was injured in the mishap, according to Grenier and Webber.
“The situation could have been much worse and we’re just thankful it appears no one was seriously injured,” Webber said.