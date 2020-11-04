Richard Roby, soon to turn 71, is smiling broadly, secure in the knowledge that the elaborate carving of the Lord’s Prayer, passed down generation to generation to members of his family, now has a permanent home and will be available for viewing publicly.
The words of the prayer spring to life with the full text carved into a single piece of wood which came into the possession of Louis H. Roby Sr. more than a century ago, just hours following the death of his brother who, unknown to the family, had been working on it for an extended period and took his last breath once he could put his tools away.
Bound by tradition, Louis Roby Jr., passed it to his daughter Lounette, born in 1909 in one of the original Lafayette House buildings when owned by the Roby family. She passed it to her son Richard who, limited by illness since birth, was raised by his mother’s sister, Helen Roby Darling and her husband Albert of Foxboro. With the encouragement of teachers and administrators, Richard attended local schools.
Richard has a deep interest in Foxboro history and a resident in senior housing at Carl Annon Court on Baker Street. As the last Roby in his branch of the family, he began to ponder what would happen to this treasure when he passes away? He expressed a deep interest in knowing it would be preserved and maintained. But then he took it one step further.
He wanted it displayed where it could be seen and enjoyed by as many people as possible.
He found comfort in a petition presented in his name to donate the treasure to the Foxboro Historical Commission. The board agreed to accept the donation at a recent meeting.
The gift included a proviso to place the carving on loan, if willing, to Roberts and Sons Funeral Home where many visitors could view it.
The carving was welcomed to create a sense of prayer for those celebrating the life and passing of family and friends and adding to Foxboro’s sense of community.