Foxboro High School theater students will be reminding people to be careful what they wish for as they put on a performance of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Performances will be held in the Foxboro High School auditorium on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The musical’s story centers Seymour Krelborn, a floral shop worker who discovers a sentient, carnivorous plant that needs human blood to grow and thrive. As it’s a dark comedy, there is a parental advisory that the content may not be appropriate for children 10 and under.
J.J. Blanchard, a ninth-grade Foxboro High student who is playing the lead role of Seymour, said theater has been an outlet that has allowed him to grow.
His first show was in the third grade at Burrell Elementary School, when he played the role of Scott in “Dear Edwina.” J.J. has been doing musical theater ever since, and Little Shop of Horrors will be his 14th production.
“I am looking forward to pushing my boundaries and growing from this,” he said. “I am excited to show our community our passion for musical theater. It is so important to us to keep this program going, and with the support of our community, we know that we will have a musical theater in our schools for years to come,” Blanchard said.
During a recent three-hour rehearsal at Elite Dance Center, Connor McNamara, who is playing the role of the dentist, said, “It’s a little bit difficult getting the choreography down but I do enjoy the show. It’s going to be a really fun and funny and nice show.”
Emma Lavery, who is playing the lead role of Audrey, said she is excited about playing the character.
“I’ve watched the movie and I’ve always loved the movie and she’s just always been someone that I’ve just kind of connected with, so I’m really excited that I get to play her,” Lavery said.
Laura Rotondo Canfield, owner of LRC Stage Productions, is directing the show. She stepped in to help the school’s musical theater program last year due to an unexpected change in staffing.
“Last year, we turned the program around. We were given a very generous grant from the Partners in Patriotism Fund. We used that to create a quality musical theater production that hundreds attended,” Canfield said, adding that the new high school Principal Jim Donovan has been a supportive advocate for the theater arts as well.
She said she is excited to see a strong bridge built between middle and high school. They have a few eighth graders in the production this year — a trend she hopes will continue moving forward.
“For many years, it has been my goal as a parent and a professional to see musical theater in all of the Foxboro schools. That has finally happened. The high school program existed, but it didn’t have the kind of legs that it needed. I think that time is finally here,” Canfield said.
This year, the school’s theater program has also added a Theater Booster Club, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to supporting the students of the theater club, their director, and the administration by fundraising for the productions.
“We have been lucky enough to learn under former parents who have the same passion to see the theater program at the Foxboro High School continue to grow, said Sue Blanchard, Theater Booster Club president. “We feel that theater has an incredible impact on the social and emotional development of students. It gives them a safe place to grow in friendships, talent, and confidence.”
Tickets for the performances are on sale now and cost $13.75 in advance for $15 at the door. Visit ticketstage.com/T/FOXBOROUGHHS to purchase advance tickets.