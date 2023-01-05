CBS Sporting Club in Patriot Place is closing Sunday after the New England Patriots’ last regular season game.
Patriot Place officials say plans are to turn the space into a new use they are not yet revealing, with indications the CBS connection could continue.
“In order to accommodate a new concept at one of Patriot Place’s signature locations, Patriot Place and CBS have decided to sunset CBS Sporting Club following the conclusion of the 2022 Patriots season,” Julia Pagliarulo, spokeswoman for Kraft Sports & Entertainment, which owns Patriot Place, said in a statement.
Employees of CBS Sporting Club will be offered positions at various venues owned by the restaurant’s owner, Big Night Entertainment Group, including Scorpion Bar, their restaurant at Patriot Place, Pagliarulo said.
CBS Sporting Club is a 6,000-square-foot space with 290 seats and an expansive outdoor patio that overlooks the entrance to Gillette Stadium.
It opened in 2008 as CBS Scene, a restaurant/bar with the TV network theme. There were televisions at each table where diners could tune into reruns of “I Love Lucy” and “The Twilight Zone,” as well as sports events.
In 2018, the restaurant closed for six months for renovations, reopening in July of that year as the CBS Sporting Club, a sports bar restaurant with less emphasis on CBS TV.
“Over the past 15 years, Patriot Place and CBS have enjoyed a great partnership, welcoming thousands of guests first to CBS Scene and then to CBS Sporting Club to make countless memories,” Pagliarulo said. “We look forward to continuing to work together in the future and greatly appreciate everyone’s years of support.”
CBS Sporting Club is in the area of the north end zone of Gillette which is undergoing a $225 million renovation scheduled to wrap up before the start of the next NFL season.
The Patriots played their last regular season home game New Year’s Day in a victory over the Miami Dolphins.
The team’s last regular season game is scheduled for Sunday at Buffalo.