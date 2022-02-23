With help from a cellphone app, firefighters found and rescued a woman who suffered an ankle injury about a quarter-mile into F. Gilbert Hills State Forest.
Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said the 51-year-old woman was walking with her daughter when she tripped and badly twisted her ankle about 2:15 p.m. last Thursday.
A locater app on her cellphone helped crews find her. The app, called what3words, divides the world into three-meter squares and gives each one a unique three-word address so people can be easily found in emergencies.
The woman was brought to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after being taken out of the woods on a stretcher.