The high school’s Warrior nickname has a long and storied history in a town passionate about its athletic achievements.
The name is part of the town’s efforts to honor its Native American heritage, according to one official, and there has been no push to remove it.
But, school committee Chairman Richard Pearson says, with legislation pending on Beacon Hill that would ban Native American nicknames, change is “a dialog we will have to have.”
Two other area high schools use the same nickname and similar imagery in promoting their sports teams.
King Philip Regional High School — which includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk — and Seekonk, all use the Warrior nickname and various forms of Native American imagery for their athletes. Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton calls its teams the Chieftains and uses a stylized profile of a Native American man as its logo.
The Legislature is considering banning the use of Native American mascots by public schools. The original language of a bill introduced recently, which that would have outlawed Native American imagery, was removed in committee.
Instead, if enacted, the law would prohibit public schools from using “an athletic team name, mascot, or logo which denigrates any racial, ethnic, gender, or religious group.” Advocates of the change did not want schools to claim that their mascots are not intended to denigrate Native Americans.
The New England Anti-Mascot Coalition says that 41 public and private schools in Massachusetts still use some form of Native American image or mascot. Warriors is especially popular, with more than a dozen schools around the state using the name.
According to the non-profit Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness, studies have shown that mascots harm the self-esteem of Native American youth and “normalize culturally insensitive behaviors and teach an inaccurate understanding of Indigenous people.”
This is not the first time legislation has been introduced to force schools to ban the images. But this year the effort seems to have an additional emphasis. In some communities, residents have launched efforts to change the names in the wake of greater awareness of racism.
There are organized efforts to remove names such as North Quincy Red Raiders, Millis Mohawks, Braintree Wamps, Tewksbury Redmen, and Winchester Sachems. And even the Washington NFL franchise has said it will drop a nickname long considered offensive.
Locally, however, there seems to be no groundswell of support — or opposition — to any name changes. And while some officials acknowledge the issue, they say it is going to have to take a back seat to the more pressing question of how to reopen schools safely in the fall.
At King Philip, the school’s official name honors the Native leader of the bloody 17th century war against English colonists. And besides using the Warrior nickname, KP football players used to wear helmets decorated with decals to resemble a Native American headdress. That has changed to the image of a spearhead festooned with a feather.
Superintendent Paul Zinni says King Philip officials are not dismissing the question but are more concerned with school reopening.
“We recognize the need for a dialogue around this important issue and myself and the school committee plan on beginning that dialogue in the coming weeks and months,” Zinni said in an email.
“With that said, we are currently still dealing with the issue of COVID-19 and working on our plan for the upcoming school year. We will make time to discuss this issue; however, the new school year has to remain our primary focus for the time being,” he said.
Adele Sands, superintendent/director of Bristol Aggie, expressed similar sentiments. She said that the school has “had a long and close relationship with the Native American community and we want to honor that.” And that, as an agricultural high school, it shares many values with that community.
And while she said the nickname has been a topic of discussion, “the only thing ware are talking about is returning to school.” That’s not to diminish the issue, however, she added. And while there’s been no organized move to for change, “People are starting to come forward with opinions and we will listen to everybody’s thoughts on that.”
As of last season, the Foxboro High Warriors’ football helmets still carried a depiction of a Native American man very similar to that on the Washington NFL team’s now discontinued logo.
Pearson grew up in Foxboro and is an FHS alumnus. He says the town has a history of respect for its Native American heritage, in the preservation of artifacts and place names, like Neponset Street and Cocasset Lake.
“I do think many generations of students going through high school have celebrated the Warrior tradition with community pride and not in a disparaging way,” he said.
In his three years on the committee, Pearson said, he hasn’t heard any calls for a name change and there have been no formal discussions, although officials are aware of the pending law. And while school reopening is the priority now, “We recognize that over time it’s a dialog we will have to have.”
One shift in emphasis, Pearson pointed out, has already taken place. When the high school rededicated the renovated Sam Berns Community Field a few years ago, the centerpiece on the new turf was a large “F” for Foxboro, rather than the familiar “Indian head” logo.
Seekonk High, which, like KP, uses the war lance imagery on some uniforms, is in no hurry to make changes.
John Maron is entering on his second year as athletic director at Seekonk High. He says there’s nothing derogatory in the Warrior nickname.
“We have no plans and haven’t had any conversations” about changing the name.
“I think its an honorific to the Wampanoag who used to be in Seekonk.”
For a member of the Wampanoag tribe who is still in Seekonk, however, the question is not so much that the images are used as that they are simply wrong.
Michael Markley, 59, a former member of the town’s historical commission and a member of the Seaconke Wampanoag tribal council, says the art used by most area teams, images drawn from Plains tribes and others, have nothing to do with the people who lived in this area before the Pilgrims landed.
“The pictures are people from a Hollywood Western,” Markley said. “I’ve told people of the town that I would not want that type of ignorance displayed in my community.”
Darrell Waldron, chief of the Seaconkes, one of four Native American tribes formally recognized by the state, says the tribe has taken no official position on the pending legislation.
But, he said, “Any mascot that gives a negative image of people shouldn’t be there,” adding “I don’t think America remembers its history as it runs to the first Americans, the only Americans.”
While he says he recognizes that the Warrior name may have been intended to honor Native American heritage, he also thinks “people are on the right track changing what’s derogatory.”
On one online site selling King Philip gear, there’s plenty of apparel in the green and gold team colors from which to choose. You can still buy a sweatshirt with a Native American logo, in fact. But displayed even more prominently is a different Warrior image. You can order a hoodie with the picture of a crested bronze helmet that would not look out of place on one of the 300 Spartans.