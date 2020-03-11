As customers walked through the turnstiles at the Bass Pro Shops in Patriot Place this past Sunday, the aroma of chili permeated all the way from the lower level where the 9th annual Chili Bowl Cook-off was being held.
The event, which benefits the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Reach Out for Youth and Families Campaign, featured various chili recipes from nine area restaurants and four celebrity judges: New England Patriots alumni Pete Brock and Joe Andruzzi, pilot Mark Brochu from the TV series “Wicked Tuna,” and Country 102.5 radio personality Ayla Brown.
Brown, who is originally from Wrentham, is the daughter of former Sen. Scott Brown. She was raised on her mother’s chili and was a frequent visitor to the Hockomock YMCA, where she first learned to walk and play basketball.
“I love chili, and I love what (the Y) is doing this for,” Brown said. “It makes this event that much more special.”
Brown and Andruzzi, the Patriots’ offensive guard from 2000 to 2004, were both first-time celebrity judges for the event.
“It’s a great atmosphere, and the people are here for a good cause,” Andruzzi said.
But whether they were seasoned veterans of the event or attending for the first time, the palate for chili was a must in order to sample the nine recipes and choose the winner.
After four bowls of chili, Andruzzi was sweating and Brown was feeling the heat as well.
“That one is a hot temperature,” Andruzzi remarked after one particular bowl, and Brown had to agree.
Having “heat” in the spicy repast was a must for Dave and Patrice Centrella of Dorchester, who were attending the cook-off for the first time.
“You have to eat it with chips because of the consistency,” Dave Centrella said. “And it’s got to be made from scratch.”
The Centrellas both enjoyed the chili made by Six Strings and Tavolino’s, which had a “smoky flavor,” they said. Other restaurants included Blue Fin Lounge, Twenty 8, and The Scorpion Bar, whose chili had “a lot of flavor and a little more spice,” as Carissa Harris of Worcester noticed.
“I like a little spice; I don’t like the sweet chili, and definitely a meatier chili,” said Harris, who was joined by her mother, Donna Harris of Shrewsbury.
Both mother and daughter enjoyed Renaissance’s vegan chili, which also scored points with the celebrity judges.
“We couldn’t tell it was vegan until (the chef) told us,” Donna Harris said. “It was really good.”
The top winner of the popular vote went to Twenty 8, with CBS Sporting Club and Six String winning second and third place, respectively. The Scorpion Bar was the judges’ 1st-place choice.
The event raised more than $2,700.