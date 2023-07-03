The days of the Christmas Tree Shops in North Attleboro and Foxboro may be numbered.
All stores in the discount homegoods chain may be holding closing sales in the coming weeks unless the company can line up a buyer in the next several days.
The business, which in May filed for bankruptcy, hasn't been able to pay lenders under a court-approved bankruptcy plan. It has defaulted on a loan, the Wall Street Journal reported.
A judge late last week ordered funding for the "likely liquidation process" unless a buyer can be found within about a week.
CTS Chairman Marc Salkovitz testified in court that lenders have asked for closing sales to begin July 7 "so that we don't have to pay September rents because we would be done and out of those stores before the end of August."
After the bankruptcy filing, the business hoped to "emerge a financially stronger retailer" by August with most of its stores.
Back in May, it was also revealed there were no plans to seek another owner.
However, sales have been off as stores weren't able to restock shelves fast enough, an attorney for the company said in court.
The May bankruptcy filing outlined plans to close 10 under-performing stores, but the North Attleboro and Foxboro stores, both on Route 1, with the latter in Patriot Place, weren't among them.
Only two stores among 15 in Massachusetts -- in Sagamore and Falmouth on Cape Cod -- were targeted then for closure have since been shuttered.
The Sagamore store on Route 6A was a familiar sight with its windmill visible as drivers traveled over the Sagamore Bridge to the Cape.
Besides the North Attleboro and Foxboro stores, other stores in Massachusetts are located in Hyannis, West Dennis, Pembroke, Orleans, Shrewsbury, Avon, Lynnfield, Holyoke, Natick, North Dartmouth, and Somerville.
All, along with a distribution center in Middleboro where the company headquarters is located, appear on the new store closing order.
The company’s roots stretch back to the 1950s when there was a summertime store on Cape Cod, The Christmas Tree Gift Shop, but its true beginning as Christmas Tree Shops was in 1970.
Until the spring closings, there were 82 Christmas Tree Shops in 20 states on the East Coast, with two also in Rhode Island that remain open.
The company’s travails come in the wake of several retail chain store bankruptcies and closings, most recently Bed, Bath & Beyond, which has had stores in the area, including North Attleboro, Foxboro and Seekonk.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, which owned the Christmas Tree Shops until 2020, has closed most of its stores. The Foxboro store remains open.
The current owner of Christmas Three Shops, Handhil Holdings, a private company, in 2022 updated the store’s brand logo to feature “CTS” to get away from the misconception outside New England that the business sells just Christmas-themed items.