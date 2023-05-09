It appears the local Christmas Tree Shops in Foxboro and North Attleboro won't be among those targeted for closure under a bankruptcy plan.
The longtime Massachusetts-based business Friday filed for bankruptcy as expected, with a plan to close 10 under performing stores.
Only two of those stores, located in Sagamore and Falmouth, are among the 15 Christmas Tree Shops in Massachusetts, court documents show. Both are located on Cape Cod.
The Sagamore store is a familiar sight with its windmill visible as drivers head over the Sagamore Bridge to the Cape. The store is situated on Route 6A at the base of the bridge.
Other locations planned to be closed are in Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia, New York, Michigan and Georgia, but the list could change.
Employees are expected to be offered positions at other stores.
“After careful consideration we determined that availing ourselves of the Chapter 11 process was the best way to address our burdensome liabilities,” Christmas Tree Shops Chairman Marc Salkovitz said. “This is strictly a financial restructuring. Our operations are sound. By increasing our financial flexibility, we will be able to focus on continuing to delight our loyal customers with a wide selection of unique goods at affordable prices. We continue to believe that given its storied history and strong customer loyalty, CTS has tremendous potential, and we remain committed to the long-term success of the business.”
The Wall Street Journal Friday reported the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, saying the retail store chain plans to emerge from bankruptcy by August with most of its stores remaining open.
The Middleboro company has no plans to look for a buyer, the newspaper added.
Christmas Tree Shops is a discount home goods chain known for its slogan: “Don’t you just love a bargain?”
It has stores on Route I in North Attleboro and in Patriot Place off Route 1 in Foxboro.
There are 82 Christmas Tree Shops in 20 states on the East Coast, with two also in Rhode Island.
The company’s roots stretch back to the 1950s when there was a summertime store on Cape Cod, The Christmas Tree Gift Shop, but its true beginning as Christmas Tree Shops was in 1970.
The company’s reported travails come in the wake of several retail chain store bankruptcies, including recently Bed, Bath & Beyond, which has had stores in the area, including in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Seekonk.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, which used to own the Christmas Tree Shops until 2020, is closing its stores.
The current owner of Christmas Three Shops, Handhil Holdings, a private company, in 2022 updated the store's brand logo to feature "CTS" to get away from the misconception the business sells just Christmas-themed items.