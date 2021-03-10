A citizens’ initiative that would require members of the town’s capital improvement planning committee to be registered voters in Foxboro last week received a chilly reception from members of the board of selectmen.
The proposal, which will be on the agenda at the May 10 annual town meeting, came in the form of a citizens’ petition submitted by Shelby Kornbluth of Lawton Lane and Raffaella Feinstein of Standish Avenue.
Appearing before selectmen in a virtual session last week, the two residents said the proposed change would help capital planning officials compliment the advisory committee in serving as fiscal watchdogs for local residents.
“We just want to ensure the town continues to maintain the fiscal responsibility it has shown in the past,” Kornbluth said during the meeting.
At present, Foxboro’s Capital Improvement Planning (CIP) Committee consists of Town Manager William Keegan, school Superintendent Amy Berdos and public works Director Chris Gallagher, as well as selectmen and advisory board liaisons Edward O’Leary and Larry Ooi, respectively.
Neither Keegan or Berdos, who between them have authority over the lion’s share of town spending, live in Foxboro.
“We just want to make a change to this committee so that all of the voting members are, in fact, Foxboro voters,” Kornbluth explained.
Given their knowledge about how capital needs affect department budgets, Kornbluth suggested that non-resident members — in this case, Keegan and Berdos — should remain on the CIP committee, but only as non-voting members
“The department heads would still be involved in the committee and would still make recommendations,” she said.
While acknowledging the proposal, as a citizens’ petition, must be included on the town warrant, Keegan nonetheless defended the status quo when it comes to capital planning.
In a nutshell, that four-step process involves members of the CIP committee making recommendations to selectmen, who then decide whether to advance them to the town meeting warrant.
Keegan further noted that all town meeting warrant articles face an added layer of scrutiny from members of the advisory committee.
“It’s really done in a very purposeful way,” he said. “It’s a good process already. I haven’t seen anyone suggest the process is broken.”
Lastly, Keegan suggested the question of whether CIP members are town residents is irrelevant, adding that he had never seen members of Kornbluth’s group attend public capital planning meetings.
Kornbluth replied that said she had been viewing meetings ordered held virtually due to COVID, and remained convinced the only way to create meaningful citizen input is to get involved earlier in the process.
“I fully understand that the department heads know what they need for their budgets, and I can appreciate that,” she said. “My observation from the past couple of years is that by the time anything gets to town meeting it’s too late for debate, so all debates need to happen before town meeting.”
In most cases, Kornbluth added, citizen votes at town meeting essentially serve to “rubber stamp” decisions made earlier the process by administrators.
“The people of the town are really relying on these committees for their recommendations,” she said. “We just want to make sure [the process] has that extra layer of review.”
Selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman concurred with Keegan, saying the proposed measure would create “another hoop to jump through” while being duplicative of existing safeguards. He also suggested it would be impossible to add registered voters to the CIP committee without a lengthy process to change the town charter.
Board member Chris Mitchell, who former represented selectmen on the CIP committee, agreed.
“I had some of the same concerns while going into that process [but] I think the process is good,” Mitchell said. “The process works.”
Freshman Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan noted a similar proposal, which she supported at the time, was narrowly rejected by town meeting voters several years ago.
“But the big thing is it deserves to get to town meeting and let the voters decide,” McGowan said.
Commending the petitioners for demonstrating a commitment to participating in local government, Gibson said she had feelings on both sides of the issue.
“I go back and forth on this,” she said.
Ultimately, Kornbluth and Feinstein thanked selectmen for their time.
“You guys all do a great job managing the town,” Kornbluth told Keegan. “It’s our job as registered voters to ensure we are in alignment with everything.”
No need for special session
In a related matter, selectmen also rescinded an earlier vote to hold a special town meeting within the annual town meeting scheduled for May 10 — a procedural curiosity which Town Manager William Keegan said ultimately proved unnecessary.
Keegan said four measures that initially had been considered for the special session — three of them related to union contracts for town employees and the fourth to amend the local bylaw for revolving funds — can instead be incorporated into the standard town meeting agenda, thereby simplifying the process.
“Calling for a special within the annual is not ideal,” he said, “It is allowed … but it became unnecessary to actually call it.”