Few may have been surprised by Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement this week that classrooms will remain empty for the balance of the school year, but that doesn’t mean the news wasn’t met with a tinge of sadness.
“The news of this extended closure is one that we all certainly understand and support for the safety of our students and staff, but at the same time brings disappointment. We are disappointed that we will not be able to be face-to-face in classrooms with our students because we miss all of them,” Superintendent Amy Berdos said in a letter to parents.
As a result, the district’s remote learning effort will continue through June 17.
“Through the last three weeks of remote learning, we have learned a lot and have continued to adjust learning plans. We will continue to make adjustments moving forward.”
Berdos said the district is waiting for new guidance, which will be issued by the state Department of Education this week.
“This guidance, along with the feedback we continue to collect through surveys and from teachers, students, and parents will further inform our plans moving forward,” she said.
Conversations are still ongoing to determine how best to celebrate graduation for Foxboro High seniors.
“Our hearts go out to our seniors, particularly in light of the implications the extended closure has on activities, traditions, and award ceremonies that go along with the senior year. Senior year is the culmination of many years of hard work and the activities that go along with this milestone year is so important for students and families,” Berdos said.
Mark Logan, executive director at Foxboro Regional Charter School, shared similar sentiments.
“This should be a time of joy, celebration, and connection with family, friends, teachers, and school staff,” he said. “Walking the halls with an extra spring in your step, reminiscing of the past and wondering of the future, and hugging and high-fiving as you say your goodbyes have been taken from you. I get it. Please know our faculty and staff also feel this loss.”
Local cases
Foxboro has not been left unscathed by coronavirus. In his periodic update via Facebook Live, Town Manager William Keegan said Foxboro has had 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since -mid March. One person has died from the virus, while 29 have recovered and 21 others are still being treated, including three who are hospitalized. The town has been unable to contact the remaining four to determine their status.
Keegan said 336 town residents have tested negative for the virus.
During his report on Wednesday, Keegan said town officials are still working on refining the town budget in view of the pandemic. Keegan said all new positions in the budget have been put on hold, at least temporarily.
Keegan also passed on information from Police Chief Michael Grace urging residents to beware of scammers asking for personal information, including health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid and social security numbers. Keegan said the FBI has seen an uptick in criminals looking to exploit the coronavirus crisis and that state agencies will not contact people online or via telephone to collect personal information.
Finally, Keegan urged residents to continue patronizing the local restaurants that are currently offering takeout food. Residents are invited to post pictures to help promote businesses using the hashtag #EatinFoxboro, followed by a second hashtag with the name of the restaurant.