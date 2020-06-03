Present and former colleagues gift wrapped a fond adieu to longtime school committee member Beverley Lord on the occasion of her final board meeting Monday afternoon — pulling down the curtain on 16 years of service to local schoolchildren.
Joining the chorus of appreciation, sitting board members and administrators on hand at town hall and others connecting remotely via Zoom delivered a “this is your life” moment for the career educator, who officially yields her seat after Monday’s annual town election.
“You’re just the person who makes everybody feel special,” said Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello. “You will forever be a teacher.”
Lord, Foxboro’s second-longest serving school board member behind the late Vin Igo, announced earlier this year that she would not seek re-election. But with the annual town election postponed until June 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic, she extended her term an extra four weeks.
Hosting the late-afternoon sendoff, committee Chairwoman Tina Belanger said Lord has served as a role model for school officials by always putting the needs of students first.
“We are honored to have had you as part of our committee for so many years,” Belanger said.
Speaking remotely from her home on Cape Cod, retired superintendent Debra Spinelli noted Lord’s passion for public education and voiced gratitude for her steadfast support over the course of five-plus terms.
“I’m so happy to celebrate Bev’s years of service,” Spinelli said. “It’s hard to succeed as a superintendent unless everybody is working together.”
Superintendent Amy Berdos, Spinelli’s successor, gave Lord high marks for dedication and lasting involvement in the community.
“I don’t think there is anything you have not tried,” Berdos said. “To say ‘thank you’ seems so small and insignificant.”
Committee member Robert Canfield referred to Lord as a “renaissance woman” who inspired many in the community, while former member Stephen Udden — clearly an unabashed fan — offered heartfelt thanks for her kind words and staunch support during their time together on the board.
“You have a heart of gold and really care,” Udden said. “I just want to thank you for being such a loving person.”
Bruce Gardner, another former school board colleague, said he served for nine years with Lord and learned from her example
“I feel like a son,” Gardner joked, “although when I first joined you seemed like a mentor.”
As if to emphasize Lord’s longevity and staying power, several of those contributing testimonials on her behalf were former students.
Saying that teaching was Lord’s “life’s work,” committee member Richard Pearson humorously recalled that she had cast him in a 1977 student play when he was a sixth-grader. Even better, town Recreation Director Deborah Giardino, also a former student, extended a virtual greeting that captured the ex-foreign language teacher’s legendary joie de vivre.
“Bonjour Mademoiselle!” Giardino proclaimed. “Your passion and commitment to the kids of Foxboro has truly been a blessing.”
A drama buff who has appeared in numerous community theatricals in addition to directing student plays during her teaching days, Lord couldn’t quite let the moment pass without indulging her trademark flair for the dramatic.
“Thank you all, this is wonderful,” she said expansively. “We’ll have a party when we all can get together.”
Also on hand at town hall was Lord’s son, Bill, who recorded much of the event on video before contributing a personal tribute of his own.
“I’m just happy to be here — and I’m very proud of you,” Lord told his mom.