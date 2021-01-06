As often is the case, the new year brings various price increases, and cable TV is a common one.
Comcast, which provides cable TV service to most area communities, is hiking fees for some subscribers.
The largest cable TV and internet provider in the U.S. started raising prices for certain services nationwide beginning Jan. 1.
There will be a $4.50-a-month price increase for Broadcast TV subscribers, and a $2 increase in the Regional Sports Network fee, which runs $78 more per year.
Also, six internet-only packages will increase by $3 a month, with professional installations and in-home service visits increasing by $30, from $70 to $100.
Those paying promotional rates won’t see the price change until their promotion ends, a Comcast spokesperson said.
Comcast, in a statement, cited “programming costs” as the “biggest factors driving price increases for all content distributors and their customers, not just Comcast.”
In November, Comcast said it would extend its controversial 1.2TB monthly data cap across the 39 states in which it operates, beginning in January.