More than six months after home heating oil was discovered leaking into Neponset Reservoir, a cleanup is slated to begin at 68 Neponset Heights Ave.
Conservation commission members on Monday cleared the way for the long-awaited action by issuing an order spelling out conditions for the project.
Matthew Simmons, a hydrogeologist with the environmental firm EndPoint LLC, told commission members that plans for the remediation work also have been filed with the state Dept. of Environmental Protection.
“We want to get this done as quickly as possible, just like anybody else,” Simmons said. “We want to get this thing approved and on the books with a remedial contractor as soon as we can.”
Town records indicate the shoreline property is owned by Warren Heaton, who has long operated a family boat livery and small engine repair business at the Neponset Heights Avenue site.
Simmons said the cleanup effort will involve removing the concrete floor from a basement garage area, as well as an exterior concrete pad, after which underlying soils also will be excavated to remove all traces of contamination.
He added that any contaminated concrete, soil or other materials will be loaded directly into roll-off containers for immediate removal from the premises, while storm water and sediment controls will be implemented to prevent further migration towards the reservoir.
According to the EndPoint’s project filing, approximately 100 cubic yards (150 tons) of contaminated soil will be removed during the cleanup, with affected groundwater also collected, tested and, if needed, removed from the site.
The filing also confirmed there are no private drinking water wells within 200 feet of the work site, but confirmed that as many as five permanent monitoring wells will be installed for future groundwater sampling.
Earlier this spring, absorbent booms had been installed as a precautionary measure, but Simmons said that weekly inspections have revealed no signs of recurring surface contamination on the lake.
“Our personnel will be on site the entire time of the remediation, overseeing the excavation and directing things,” Simmons said, adding that soil sampling will be undertaken as part of the process.
During a brief presentation on the cleanup at the commission’s June 14 meeting, Conservation Manager Jane Pierce noted the application had arrived too late to fast track the restoration plan.
In an effort to expedite matters, she suggested that commission members informally green-light the cleanup, then issue a formal ruling after the fact, an action subsequently taken Monday night.
“It just makes sense to get the work started,” commissioner James Marsh said. “Anybody who lives on the lake would want to see the work done sooner rather than later.”
Initially discovered the day after Thanksgiving, the oil leak prompted a swift response by state and local agencies seeking to corral a plume meandering across the reservoir.
At that time, surface contamination was largely contained by local firefighters with assistance from Moran Environmental Recovery of Randolph, a remediation firm dispatched by the state DEP.
In addition, public works director Chris Gallagher recommended lowering water levels in the reservoir to help prevent any oil from spreading beyond the cove at Kersey Point.