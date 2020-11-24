Exploratory efforts are underway to establish a multi-use bicycle and pedestrian trail linking the town center and the commuter rail station at Patriot Place — an initiative which, if successful, would fulfill a vision outlined in Foxboro’s 2014 master plan
Daniel Krantz, who is helping advance the initiative in his role as a member of the town’s economic development committee, last week said the proposal remains in the preliminary stage.
“Right now, we have more questions than answers,” Krantz told fellow committee members who were participating remotely.
One of the most pressing issues, Krantz said, is whether such a connector could co-exist next to a live rail line, as well as safely traversing grade crossings at North and Chestnut streets.
He added that early fact-finding indicates that some stretches of the rail right-of-way could make for a tight squeeze, but said further research is needed.
Foxboro’s 2014 master plan specifically referenced such a travel corridor parallel to the existing CSX rail line that would connect emerging “growth nodes” — residential, commercial and recreational areas in different parts of town. This approach, according to the master plan, would reinforce a “walkable” central business district surrounding the town’s iconic Common.
Beyond the so-called “rail trail” link between Patriot Place and the town center, the master plan envisioned similar pathways connecting the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest and other local attractions.
“It was good to know from the subcommittee’s perspective that there is a basis for pursuing this,” Krantz said of the master plan.
According to Town Planner Paige Duncan, early drafts of a separate open space plan currently being developed for the town also support the idea of such a connector.
“It does appear that there is some community support,” Duncan said. “It seems to be a win-win.”
Pledging to undertake a more thorough review in upcoming weeks before reporting back to the full committee, Krantz suggested that committee members may wish to consider a town-wide survey at some point to gauge public interest in the initiative, as well as investigating avenues for available grant funding.