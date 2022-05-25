Among three major building projects vying for taxpayer funding, local officials this week judged improvements to the town highway garage complex on Elm Street as Foxboro’s most pressing facility-related need.
Selectmen Tuesday night voted unanimously to direct the town’s municipal building & planning oversight committee to develop cost estimates, not only for the highway garage improvements, but also a proposed intergenerational senior/community center envisioned for a site on the former Foxboro State Hospital campus.
That proposal, which stems from a $40,000 feasibility study funded by town meeting voters in November 2019, calls for a multi-use facility housing not just the Council on Aging & Human Services, but also the town recreation and veteran’s services departments.
In addition, a proposed renovation/expansion of the Taylor Elementary School, similar to the recently completed Burrell School project, is in the offing.
But according to William Yukna, who chairs the town building & planning committee while also serving as business administrator for the school department, the highway garage is a clear priority, due mainly to its age and technical limitations.
Yukna termed it “ironic” that the fire department has a better vehicle repair setup than the highway garage, which services highway and water department vehicles and equipment, police department vehicles and the town’s school bus fleet.
He said that building & planning committee members would begin preliminary discussions with public works administrators as early as next week to help identify critical features that will be incorporated into the final plans, and ultimately, used to develop final cost figures.
For example, Yukna said, any plans for improvements at the highway garage should include provisions for servicing and recharging electric vehicles.
Public works director Christopher Gallagher said $45,000 from a $5.35 million capital spending plan approved at the May 9 annual town meeting will be used to hire a consultant to assist in that process.
Earlier, Yukna estimated that local taxpayers have spent $113 million on six school and municipal building projects since 2002. These include the renovation and expansion of the Ahern Middle School, Burrell Elementary School and Boyden Public Library, a major overhaul of Foxboro High School and construction of both a new town hall and joint public safety facility.
While the town is still repaying borrowing costs on most of these, Yukna said the Ahern School and public safety building debt has almost been retired, raising the prospect that one or more of the three pending projects could be financed without seeking voter approval for a debt exclusion override.
But though Foxboro’s AAA bond rating allows the town to borrow money at more favorable rates, any advantage may be canceled out by rising interest rates and increased supply costs.
For this reason, Town Manager William Keegan advised moving forward expeditiously to develop and refine all three proposals before letting voters render judgment.
“Waiting really doesn’t help the cause,” Keegan said, “because the longer you wait the more expensive it gets.”
Participating remotely in Tuesday’s meeting, Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan predicted that inflation-driven consumer cost increases would lead to tighter budgets for local households, and suggested that a new community center may have to be put on the back burner.
“Schools will always be a need,” said McGowan, “where a community center, for me, is a ‘want’.”
While noncommittal on which of the two remaining proposals should be tackled after the highway garage, Yukna said the timing of the Taylor project is subject to state funding approvals by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which typically is a multi-year process.
“I would be stunned if we got approved by the second year,” he said of any partial state reimbursements. “That would be a miracle.”
Should the community center plan proceed, Keegan suggested the existing Council on Aging property on Central Street could be sold, generating income from the sale itself, as well as from future tax revenues.