Less than two months after town meeting voters appropriated funds for a pair of new ambulances, local financial officials have endorsed the emergency purchase of a used unit as a stopgap measure until the new units are available.
Meeting on June 30, the final day of fiscal 2021, members of both the town’s advisory and capital improvement planning committees agreed to spend $95,000 (plus a $2,200 delivery charge) for a used ambulance to supplement Foxboro’s three aging vehicles.
Money came from fire department’s apparatus revolving fund, with approximately $21,000 from fire expense accounts from fiscal 2021.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns explained the new units funded at May’s annual town meeting will not be delivered for another 18-22 months, in part because of a global slowdown in manufacturing and obtaining computer chips.
“A new vehicle is a long way away as far as an ambulance is concerned,” Johns said.
Meanwhile, it seems increasingly doubtful the town’s three existing ambulances — 2018, 2015 and 2012 models with 100,000 miles, 130,000 and 145,000 miles, respectively — will last until the new units arrive.
Making matters worse, Johns said, two of the three have been involved in accidents in recent weeks, leaving the town with just one unit still capable of responding to medical calls.
He said the used “van-type” model, which was due to arrive from Michigan on Tuesday, would be pressed into service immediately, giving the fire department two ambulances fit for duty.
“This was really intended just to keep ambulance services running,” Johns said.
Town Manager William Keegan pointed out that the town’s high mileage and ambulance maintenance costs stems in large part from the unexpected closing of Norwood Hospital following catastrophic flood damage last summer.
As a result, medical transports have been redirected to other regional hospitals, including Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and Milford Regional Hospital, as well as major Boston-area facilities.
“They’re traveling a lot longer distance than normal,” Keegan said of the town’s ambulances, adding that Norwood is still bogged down in flood insurance claims.
Keegan said that Steward Health Care, which owns and operated Norwood Hospital, has not yet committed to rebuilding at the Norwood site. At any rate, he added, it would be years before any new facility was ready to accept patients.
Notary services to returnPublic notary services, suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic due to access restrictions at town hall, are being restored even though the town’s insurer has announced it no longer will cover such transactions.
According to Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, notary services traditionally have been offered as a courtesy through the town clerk’s office, a practice town officials intend to resume.
“We’re at a point that we want to open up those services as much as possible.” he said.
Johns said officials became concerned after learning such services would no longer be covered by insurance, but added that coverage could be obtained through a third-party insurer at an annual cost of $932.
Johns told selectmen that a fee could be imposed to cover these incremental costs even though subsequent research revealed that most surrounding communities provide notary services at no charge.
“In talking it over in our office we think it’s something we’d like to provide to the community” at no cost, even though it’s not required, Johns said.
Selectman Seth Ferguson suggested that non-residents be charged a fee.
Because personnel in the town clerk’s office provide notary services in addition to their regular duties, Johns asked that residents phone in advance with specific details of their request, adding that certain types of documents, such as real estate closings, will not be eligible.
Responding to a question from Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan, Keegan said the town also intends to resume passport processing.
Liquor license changesIn other action, selectmen approved a pair of routine liquor licensing matters involving Gillette Stadium and Jake N Joe’s restaurant.
The first request, involving Gillette Stadium, allows alcohol to be served beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays and legal holidays to be determined
According to Town Manager William Keegan, state law allows alcohol to be served as early as 10 a.m. on Sundays.
The second matter involved a change of manager request at Jake N Joe’s restaurant on Foxborough Boulevard.
Incoming manager Jeff Reddington, a 15-year veteran of the hospitality industry, assured selectmen he has completed alcohol service training.
“I’m no stranger to the proper guest experience,” he said, while acknowledging the establishment, like many in the restaurant business, is struggling to recruit new employees.
“We are a little short staffed,” he said.