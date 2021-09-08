In 2015, Foxboro resident Carly Nickerson went through the unimaginable. She lost her six-year-old son Danny to pediatric brain cancer.
In the years to come, Nickerson has attempted to keep her son’s memory alive. Every September, she places about 100 golden ribbons throughout the common in honor of childhood cancer awareness month.
But several years ago, she felt they weren't getting noticed.
So, she has conducted a fundraiser through the ribbons over the years to support various childhood cancer-related organizations.
This month, the Common is once again adorned with gold ribbons this. And Nickerson continues to raise money, this time for Tommy’s place in Falmouth which is a respite and vacation home for children with cancer and their families. In addition, her group "Danny's Warriors, is also raising money for a first-time scholarship in his name to be given to a Foxboro High School senior this year.