People on the front line providing medical and other services have been going non-stop as the coronavirus spreads.
And facing a shortage of protective personal equipment, community members are stepping up — from the very young to grandparents — to help provide some form of protection for those crucial workers.
Foxboro resident Hasel Patel said her husband Dr. Brain Patel, chief of Emergency and Occupational Health Service and associate chief quality officer at at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, has been among those working tirelessly as cases rise.
“Brian kept talking about how much his hospital was struggling with being able to buy the supplies he needed for the hospital staff to keep them safe while treating potential COVID-19 patients,” said Hasel, who has lived with her husband and their sons Sahil and Jayan, both students at Taylor Elementary School, in Foxboro for two years. “I knew that lots of people had access to different kinds of masks and gloves, so I thought a Facebook post would be a great way to reach a large number of people who might be able to help.”
The post a few weeks ago drew responses within minutes from about a dozen people who donated N95 masks, medical masks, gloves, and homemade cloth masks.
Among those reaching out was fellow resident Becca Leonard, whose 10-year-old son Bradley, she told Hasel Patel, wanted to make face masks for those who needed them.
The two families knew each other from when Bradley and Sahil played on a basketball team and the two women grew to be fast friends. They both serve on the Taylor School PTO.
“I met Brian through our friendship and later learned what an amazing doctor he was at Sturdy Memorial Hospital,” said Leonard who is a seven-year resident of the town along with her husband Chris. They have three sons, Ollie, 12, Kyle, 5 and Bradley, 10.
When Leonard saw Hasel Patel’s post, her initial thought was how and what she could offer.
Then she thought of her mother Lyn Dennett of Norton who had started teaching Bradley to sew last summer.
“All my life my mom has sewn. She made most of my clothes growing up, altered my wedding dress, then made christening gowns for all three of my boys out of my wedding dress, and Halloween costumes and party shirts for the boys. She just is amazing. Sewing is truly her talent,” Leonard said. She immediately called her.
“She was totally on board but wanted to see the video for herself as what was expected to make the masks,” Leonard said.
“After her mother watched the video and came up with the pattern, she made a bunch and one for Bradley that he could do and it not be too difficult,” Leonard said. Then Leonard and son Bradley made some by hand.
“I helped him secure it a bit and added the elastics but it has been all him,” said Leonard, who later dropped the masks into the Patel’s mailbox since they are trying to observe social distancing.
Bradley said he wants to do the masks “to save lives,” according to his mother.
Hasel Patel thought the offer for the homemade masks by Bradley was so gracious.
“As you know, supplies are starting to run low in hospitals and anything that people can donate is always greatly appreciated by those that are desperately in need of them right now,” she said.
Leonard said it was the right thing to do. “We are a family with many first responders. Nurses, firefighters, police, etc. and doing something, even a small something is the right thing.
Chris and I are raising our boys to think of others, to help others when we can; we don’t look for what we get in return. And we want our boys to have that same belief.”
Brian Patel said it was amazing to see how much people wanted to help a local community hospital and do whatever they could to support all the nurses, doctors and other hospital staff working long hours to take care of patients.
“It was so great to see local people step up and help in a time of great need,” he said, especially when it came to young Bradley.
“It was so impressive to see how thoughtful Bradley was and how much he wanted to help. He did an awesome job with the masks and the hospital staff loved them,” Brian Patel said. “I am always so impressed with how much compassion children show when someone needs help.”
“These donations are critical to making sure our hospital has enough protective equipment to keep the staff safe from getting sick while taking care of patients. We have relied on and made good use of all these donations.”