Thousands of dollars have been raised along with gift cards and donations for the victims of a devastating house fire on Central Street last Wednesday.
The fire at 91 Central St., coming just 10 days before Christmas, displaced six families.
It didn't take long for the Foxboro Jaycees to organize a gift card collection which has generated a generous response from residents and others, organizers said.
Foxboro Jaycees asked for donations of gift cards from local businesses, restaurants, Kohl’s, Target, CVS, Walmart, Stop & Shop, and Shaw's or Visa cards.
Amy LaBrache, Membership VP of Foxboro Jaycees found out about the fire through Facebook.
"I was absolutely devastated for these families," LaBrache said.
"Our town is one that takes care of each other so when a tragedy like this happens, it affects us all, and the intense need to do something kicks into action," she said.
"We all started brainstorming how we could help as soon as the news broke out. Some of us even went up to the Senior Center (where residents were taken following the fire) to offer our support and just to let them know that we were there for them. As a board we discussed and it became a no-brainer that we needed to help these people," LaBrache said.
Colby Barrows, agency manager at Barrows Insurance on Center Street in Foxboro, which was the donation drop-off site, said seeing the pile of gift cards donated to the victims of the fire is overwhelming and it is a great thing to see the community rally around the families.
He said the generosity of the community has been amazing.
"Just seeing that our door hasn't closed all day, yesterday and today. People coming in and staring at the pile of gift cards here, it's overwhelming. We're just happy to be a part of it," Barrows said Friday afternoon.
He feels the Christmas spirit with everybody in the community rallying around the people that lost so many things.
"It's never easy to have a fire in your home but this time of year it's worse, losing Christmas gifts and memories that you could have made in the home that you can't make anymore due to the fire," Barrows said.
Eric Montague, a North Attleboro resident who stopped by to drop off a gift card, read about the fire in The Sun Chronicle in the morning and decided to make a donation.
He said his son had a fire in his apartment 1 1/2 years ago, so it was his way of paying it forward.
"I felt like it was something my son experienced so I wanted to pay it forward to someone else," Montague said.
Caitlin Barrows at Barrows Insurance said in the last two days they have had close to 100 people come in with gift cards.
"Our door has been revolving the whole time and it's been awesome," she said.
LaBrache from the Jaycees said this drive has raised many thousands of dollars for the displaced families. Gift cards have been distributed to help with their immediate needs since the day the drive started.
"This town is unbelievable. The amount of support and willingness to give has been amazing. Our phones have been ringing off the hook from people, organizations, and businesses wanting to help. We have also received donations outside of Foxboro. We are very grateful to everyone who has donated," LaBrache said.
Cheryl Hixon, one of the directors of Foxboro Food Pantry said they have also donated the food to the families in coordination with Foxboro Senior Center. Hixon said last Thursday, one of the staff from the senior center came to pick food up from the pantry and dropped it off to the families.