Students at Foxboro High School are pitching in to create special bags for children who are battling illness.
For the first time, Community Warriors Club and the Fashion Club have teamed up to create the bags — with the Fashion Club making stuffed animals and members of the Community Warriors Club collecting additional supplies and toiletries.
Community Warriors Club gives students a chance to connect with their peers while making a difference in the school as well as the town and beyond.
“It is also teaching them the importance of volunteering and how the smallest acts can make a big difference,” said Katherine Keller, and English teacher at Foxboro High School who also serves as one of the advisors for Community Warriors Club.
“We have a great group of kids, and they are all kids that truly want to be there. It is important to show the kids that there is more to life than school, sports, and work. I hope to see this club become a staple and a legacy of Foxboro High School,” Keller said.
Ashley Borde, 18, a senior, joined Community Warriors when she was a freshman and this year she became the president of the club.
“I joined Community Warriors because I really wanted to be involved in the Foxboro Community and help others,” Borde said.
Her favorite project so far was at Christmas time with an event that had children building gingerbread houses.
“We are super excited to partner with a different club, expand our audience, and get other kids involved in different clubs,” said Makayla Peck, a senior and president of the Fashion Club. “We got approached with this ieda that it will be amazing to do stuffed caterpillars and stuffed bunnies like little animals to give to the children and we just thought it was a really great idea.”
For Keller, seeing the Community Warrior Club thrive is extra special as her history with the club extends back to its beginning – she started the club during her freshman year at Foxboro High School in 2010, when history teacher Todd Kaeser took on the role of advisor.
“So, when I was hired at Foxboro High School three years ago, my immediate thought was to reconnect with the group and Todd happily took me in, so we have been running it together since,” Keller said.
Kaeser remembers when Keller was a student and started the club.
“Katherine has always been a spark plug of energy with great ideas, a good organizer with a desire to help others. When she helped create this and I came along as an advisor, now I’m able to work alongside her, it’s a really nice partnership,” Kaeser said. “I love that it’s a chance for students to reach out and help the community at large. They learn what it feels to be a good community member and to help others. I think that makes them probably feel good inside.”