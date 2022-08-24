On Monday, Sept. 12, a one-year weekday Commuter Rail service pilot between South Station and Foxboro station will start, allowing riders to travel easily and directly between Boston and Foxboro.
Thanks to a collaboration with the Kraft Group, parking will be free at the station for the duration of the one-year pilot program.
It’s not the first time a pilot program like this has run at the Foxboro station. In spring 2020, the MBTA canceled its Foxboro Weekday Service Pilot when ridership dwindled due to the pandemic.
The service starting on Sept. 12 is a one-year pilot program offering 11 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trains between Foxboro and Boston via the Fairmount and Franklin Commuter Rail lines.
“We’re excited to again launch this weekday service pilot between Foxboro and South Station, providing access to transit for more Commuter Rail riders,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.
“We appreciate the collaboration with the Kraft Group, including in offering free parking at the station for the duration of the pilot. We continue to be committed to improving public transit across all of the communities we serve, and we look forward to analyzing the pilot’s data upon completion of the pilot.”
Patriot Place General Manager Brian Early welcomed the return of weekday train travel at the nearby station.
“We’re thrilled to welcome commuters back to Foxboro station this fall,” Early said. “As the workforce continues to return to in-person work, Foxboro station’s commuter-friendly schedule, free parking, and 500-plus parking spaces create an easy, efficient, and cost-effective option for commuters. We greatly appreciate the partnership of the MBTA, MassDOT, and Town of Foxboro as we work to relaunch this weekday commuter service in a way that inspires economic development and is beneficial to the community and commuters alike.”
“As passengers continue to return to the Commuter Rail, we are proud to offer a reliable service that meets their changing needs,” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO of Keolis Commuter Services. “In partnership with the MBTA, we are offering more regular service throughout the day, and now we are expanding service to the Foxboro community. These are all examples of how the MBTA and Keolis are adapting to meet the current and future needs of our Commuter Rail passengers.”
A full list of trains to and from Foxboro station can be found at mbta.com/Foxboro.