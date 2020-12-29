Commuter rail service will be reduced through Jan. 8 because of employee sickness with the coronavirus, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said last week.
MBTA employees have experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases since early December as cases have increased throughout the state.
The work absences affected all departments, including railroad dispatchers who control movement of trains across the commuter rail network, the MBTA said.
Daily service on all commuter rail lines and at all stations have been affected.
Reduced service schedules, which impact weekday service only, are available at MBTA.com and in major stations.
Since March, Keolis, the operator of the trains, and the MBTA say they have used electrostatic sprayers to help sanitize passenger areas quickly and thoroughly.
As part of the cleaning, added attention is given to touch surfaces, employee areas and air filtration systems. Other measures to reduce the spread of the highly contagious virus have also been taken.
Amid the pandemic, ridership has been about 13 percent of normal levels. During the holiday weeks in December, ridership is historically low.