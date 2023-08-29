FOXBORO -- The MBTA and Keolis will provide round-trip service from Boston and Providence for New England Patriots home games this season.
Round-trip tickets to Patriots games are $10 and are on sale now for the Sept. 10 home opener via the mTicket app: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mbta.mobileapp&pli=1.
Tickets for the remainder of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m. on the Monday before each home game via the mTicket app.
Boston trains will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center.
Providence trains will depart from Providence Station and make stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield.
Tickets for each train will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the date, game and station of origin (Boston or Providence).
Each train is projected to arrive in Foxboro about 90 minutes before kickoff and will depart 30 minutes after the game ends.
Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available.
All passengers, including children 11 and younger, must have a ticket to board the train.
Ticket sales will be stopped once capacity is reached.
Regular commuter rail tickets and passes are not valid for these trips.
Riders are also reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy will not be permitted on the train and no personal items may be left on the train during the game.
For more information, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.