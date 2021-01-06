Congressman-elect Jake Auchincloss has announced the appointment of his senior staff for his first term, which started on Sunday when the 117th Congress took its oath of office.
The Newton Democrat will represent the 34 cities and towns of the 4th Congressional District, which includes the 10 Sun Chronicle communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Foxboro, Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham.
The 4th District stretches from Brookline in the north to Fall River in the south.
Auchincloss said his staff members are representative of the district and ready to start work for "progressive" changes to the nation.
“The Massachusetts Fourth is a powerhouse of talent and civic engagement and my senior staff represents the caliber of my constituents,” he said in an emailed statement. “They are ready on day one to help me deliver results for the district and they share my commitment to progressive solutions to our nation’s greatest challenges.”
Auchincloss said Attleboro’s Lisa Nelson, who is outgoing U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III's district director, is serving as an adviser to the transition team.
He said he plans to maintain the current district offices in Newton and Attleboro.
Auchincloss’ chief of staff will be Tim Hysom, who most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Alan S. Lowenthal, D- Calif., where he oversaw all office operations.
Hysom previously served as a legislative assistant and later deputy district director for Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Auchincloss appointed Dana Hanson to the district director’s job.
Hanson’s previous job was the director of community engagement and inclusion for the mayor of Newton.
Jessica Mulligan will be the legislative director for Auchincloss.
Mulligan, a Massachusetts native, is currently the senior legislative assistant to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Matt Corridoni will be Auchincloss’ communications director.
His most recent job was spokesman for the Senate Majority PAC.
Corridoni previously worked in the Boston media market and with the Capitol Hill press corps from 2017-2019.
He has worked professionally in political communications since 2014 at the local, congressional, and national levels.
Earlier in December, Auchincloss was appointed to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
He beat out six other candidates in a September primary election for the right to face off against Republican Julie Hall of Attleboro, whom he beat for the seat in November.
Kennedy gave up his seat in the House to challenge Sen. Edward Markey for his seat, but lost in the September primary.