U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss has voted in committee to support a project that local officials have been pushing.
Auchincloss, D-Newton, whose district includes the Attleboro area, is a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Following a letter to Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, key Auchincloss priorities were included in the INVEST in America Act, his office said. The act now goes to the full House for approval.
The projects include safety improvements at the intersection of Walnut Street and Route 140 in Foxboro. It was funded at $2 million out of $3.5 million requested. The money will go towards signalization of this intersection to complete development of nearly 250 affordable housing units.
“I’m grateful to Congressman Auchincloss for successfully advocating for funding for important local projects in the INVEST in America Act,” said State Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro. “These projects and each of the priorities included by Congressman Auchincloss will allow us to build back better while investing in jobs, safety, economic development, and vital public infrastructure.”