Embracing a series of pre-New Year’s resolutions, Conservation Commission members this week adopted guidelines dealing with inquiries over hunting, tree removal and requests to improve lakefront lots.
Members on Monday adopted the revised frameworks which had been prepared by Conservation Agent Jane Pierce as a means of expediting matters at an administrative level.
“I think it will benefit the commission where you can make a decision without us,” board member James Marsh said.
In addition to streamlining the permitting process, commission members hoped the revised guidelines would provide greater clarity about limits on common activities in wetland areas.
One such activity -- removing diseased or hazardous trees near shoreline areas or within resource areas -- will now require input from a certified arborist.
Pierce added that property owners should be allowed to remove hazardous trees, but suggested that landscapers and tree removal experts have grown increasingly sensitive to requests from clients to perform work in environmentally sensitive areas.
“There have been a lot of questions about this,” she said.
Going forward, a trained arborist will be required to certify that any trees slated for removal are, in fact, a potential hazard. This new protocol is based upon best practices in other communities, Pierce said.
In that same vein, commissioners adopted a revised framework outlining limitations on improving small lakefront properties -- in particular what formerly had been seasonal camps dotting the shore.
“They’re not making any more land in Foxboro and they especially are not making any more lakefront property,” she observed.
The new guidelines for proposed work on lakefront properties was based on conditions imposed in previous rulings handed down over the past decade, Pierce said.
Generally speaking, no activities or alterations are allowed within 25 feet of a wetland without a permit or waiver. In some cases, protections are extended to a 100-foot buffer zone or in the case of a river or stream, 200 feet.
Lastly, at Pierce’s suggestion, commission members agreed to prohibit hunting on the Sallie conservation property, which is accessible from Main Street and stretches to Lakeview Road, adding it has become increasingly popular for its hiking and walking trails.
To balance the new restriction, Pierce suggested allowing hunting on the Wolf Meadow property, which is accessible from Mill Street, and lies adjacent to the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest.
Hunting is permitted locally in both the state forest and the Harold Clark Town Forest, and Pierce contended that incorporating the contiguous Wolf Meadow area would be a logical addition.
“I love Bambi but I’m a realist. I’ve had Lyme Disease three times,” Pierce said of the growth in suburban deer numbers. “If the coyotes were allowed to do their thing maybe the deer population wouldn’t be so high.”
Pierce likewise noted that private property owners are permitted to allow hunting on their land provided it complies with setback requirements -- 500 feet from a dwelling or building in use and 150 feet from any state highway.