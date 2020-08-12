Citing several administrative deficiencies, local conservation officials this week temporarily derailed plans to remove encroaching vegetation from commuter rail lines in Foxboro.
Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the MBTA’s commuter rail lines, is seeking permission to cut back vegetation along the railroad right-of-way in Foxboro, sections of which are situated within 100 feet of wetlands.
Initially implemented in 1987 and renewable every five years, the vegetation management program is part of a statewide regulatory framework originally approved by the Dept. of Agricultural Resources after conferring with state environmental agencies.
According to conservation commission Chairman Robert Boette, the current plan expires at the end of December.
Conservation commission members on Monday agreed to table the matter after realizing the application was incomplete and therefore improperly submitted.
“I don’t know if we really can accept [the application] if it’s not signed,” observed board member David Opatka.
Other commissioners agreed, noting the application also contained discrepancies related to whether herbicide spraying would be restricted in certain areas.
In an unrelated matter, commission members also deferred action on a request to construct an attached garage to a single-family home at 67 Ridge Road, located on Neponset Reservoir.
Appearing on behalf of his father, Roman Udin said that he recently returned home with his wife and children to live at the property along with his parents as part of a multi-generational household.
Built in 1996, the two-story residence on Neponset Reservoir was purchased by Sergei Udin in 2004 and is currently valued at $713,700, according to records at the town assessor’s office.
Roman Udin submitted annotated plans showing details of the garage addition. Due to wetlands restrictions, the garage would be situated in close proximity to a septic tank, which could be problematic if damaged during construction.
“If we for whatever reason jeopardized the structural integrity of that tank it will end up costing more money, but it will also have a bigger impact on the environment,” Roman Udin said.
However, commission member Judy Johnson raised concerns that unpermitted building and site improvements had been undertaken piecemeal over the years. She suggested that board members consider an “after-the-fact” permit to consolidate these projects.
“I’m concerned a lot of work has been done on this property and we don’t have any permits,” Johnson said. “You go through the Google Earth photos and the site changes every couple of years.”
In response, Udin contended that any work that had occurred without a permit happened before his parents purchased the home.
“We’ve had a lot of clean-up because of what was done before we took ownership,” he said. “But we’ve been in front of this board at least three times.”
Ultimately, commission member James Marsh suggested his colleagues postpone a vote on the project, thereby allowing in-person visits to inspect the site and formulate an administrative plan to rectify any prior permitting discrepancies.