Gillette Stadium, already two decades old, is undergoing $225 million in renovations and additions. The project, which has already begun with the demolition of the iconic light house will feature a large high definition video board and a new light house. The new lighthouse will stand 218 feet and will have a 360-degree observation deck that will be installed on top, allowing fans to watch games from there, the owners said. The new 370-foot by 60-foot video board will be the largest outdoor stadium video board in America, according to the Kraft organization. DETAIL: Construction crews work on metal framing on a multistoried addition next to the Showcase complex in April.