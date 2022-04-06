Conservation officials hope that a new herbicide treatment being considered for use in Cocasset Lake this season may prove an antidote to a mushrooming vegetation problem afflicting local lakes and ponds.
That product, sold under the brand name ProcellaCOR, treats invasive and nuisance aquatic weeds in ponds, lakes and other water bodies.
It was recommended for use in Cocasset Lake by Joseph Onorato, an aquatic specialist with Water & Wetland LLC of Upton, which has been hired to provide treatment services by the Cocasset Lake Association.
Briefing conservation commission members on Monday night, Onorato said the lake was treated last year for invasive milfoil, in keeping with prior authorizations by environmental officials. But he said that a fresh approach was warranted, given the availability of new products and better options.
While some environmentalists frown on chemical treatment options, Oronato said that mechanical removal of invasive species often creates more problems by dispersing shoots or seeds to colonize elsewhere.
“You run that risk of spreading it through other areas of the lake, if not into other water bodies,” he said.
Instead, Oronato recommended ProcellaCOR, which he characterized as a “miracle milfoil control solution.” This treatment would not eradicate milfoil altogether, he added, but would control the species for three years or more, during which time officials can focus on other offending plants, like fanwort, which has been identified in the privately-owned lake.
Oronato said the product does not need to be applied across the entire lake, only applied directly to offending plants. He added that it works quickly, then breaks down within nine hours of application.
“It gets down into the roots of milfoil and is highly selective to milfoil,” he said. “The treatment in 2022 will allow us to really get that under control once and for all with this new tool that has never been at our disposal in the past.”
The product is so effective that a 20-ounce soft drink bottle could treat an acre, yet has few side effects, either to native species or wildlife.
“We can get drastic control with much, much less product,” Oronato said.
In addition to the above-mentioned invasive species, Oronato said that native species like water lilies can pose problems when overgrown, such as depleting oxygen in the water column and blocking sunlight from other desirable aquatic plants.
In the future, he suggested selective treatment of lily colonies in Cocasset Lake to create open water habitats.
“It allows natives to recolonize, because otherwise they just don’t have a chance,” he said. “They just get out-competed.”
Colin Gosselin, director of operations for Water & Wetland LLC, said the lake’s most affected areas were between 2-3 feet in depth and included the western cove bordering on Rockhill Cemetery.
Water & Wetland also had been hired to provide treatment services for Neponset Reservoir last year, employing a slow-acting systemic herbicide.
“We really don’t expect a ton of regrowth of milfoil or fanwort” in the reservoir, Oronato said.
While generally supportive of the application, commission members opted to wait until their next meeting before rendering a decision. But Conservation Manager Jane Pierce commended Oronato for his presentation.
“I just want to say you did a great job on this,” Pierce said. “You taught me a few things.”
In a related matter, commission members discussed plans by the Neponset Reservoir Committee to install buoys with “No Wake” warnings in hopes of controlling excessive boating speeds, especially in and around some of the islands.
Chairman Robert Boette reiterated that sediments in certain areas of the reservoir are contaminated with cadmium, which can be churned up by aggressive boating speeds, as well as by natural causes like weather events.
Commissioner Peter Atanasoff told colleagues that he has observed both tubing and water skiing on the reservoir.
“I think it’s a good idea to put something out there,” Pierce said. “It’s been a problem.”