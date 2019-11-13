Consultants this week made the case for a systematic expansion of administrative personnel in the police and fire departments — albeit with positions staffed by civilians rather than public safety professionals.
Recommendations outlined at Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting included creation of a half-dozen dedicated positions, some serving both police and fire needs, but mostly focusing on support roles within the police department.
The consulting firm, Municipal Resources, Inc. (MRI) of Meredith, N.H., also championed construction of a new fire substation, most likely on land currently owned by the state adjacent to Walnut Pond on Route 140.
“There is a clear need for a substation and we’re suggesting the community really needs to get behind that and support it,” said Brian Duggan, one of three specialists from MRI on hand to summarize key findings from their study.
MRI, which had consulted for the town as recently as 2016, was re-hired last February to forecast future scenarios in the police and fire departments, according to Town Manager William Keegan.
The cost of the present public safety study was $30,000, Keegan said.
David Kurz, who focused mostly on police department needs, characterized Foxboro’s public safety situation as unique, primarily because of the particular demands posed by Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and the confluence of three interstate highways.
“It’s a staggering challenge for a community this size,” he said.
Generally speaking, Kurz suggested the town could benefit by “civilianizing” a series of new public safety positions created to fulfill responsibilities historically undertaken by uniformed personnel.
Integrating civilians would benefit the town by streamlining the hiring process, paying lower rates for similar skill-sets and enabling uniformed officers to shed administrative responsibilities and focus exclusively on law enforcement duties.
Specifically, the MRI report recommended creating the following civilian positions to serve police and/or fire needs: Information technology specialist, mental health/social worker, fleet maintenance manager, human resource officer, data analyst and evidence management administrator.
This last position potentially could be a part-time hire or regionalized with nearby police agencies, said Kurz, who in addition to working for MRI serves as police chief in Durham, N.H.
“These are opportunities we see for you to consider,” he added.
Speaking in support of the recommendations, Police Chief Michael Grace outlined a litany of administrative burdens related to hiring and managing personnel, including the need to conduct extensive background checks, as well as overseeing logistics at Gillette Stadium.
“It’s pretty involved and it’s time consuming,” Grace said.
But Selectman David Feldman pointed out that “95 percent” of the responsibilities referenced by Grace could not legally be done by civilians.
MRI president Alan Gould concurred that civilians would be restricted from performing many sensitive duties, but stressed that stadium-related matters create an institutional liability that cannot safely be ignored.
This involved managing uniformed personnel from outside agencies who worked stadium details.
“When those people are working your events they are your employees for all intents and purposes,” said Gould, the former police chief in Rye, N.H. “You own them.”
Sounding a further note of caution, Feldman questioned whether MRI had considered expertise already provided to police and fire by the central administration — particularly in the areas of human resources and information technology.
Feldman’s observation was echoed by Selectwoman Leah Gibson.
“Police officers aren’t doing all the IT work,” Gibson said. “So we already have shared services in some areas.”
Duggan, retired from his job as fire chief in Northampton, explained the fire department study involved a comparative analysis of Foxboro and the towns of Mansfield, Seekonk, Westboro and Westwood.
“This department embraces change and leadership actually pushes forward change,” Duggan said. “I think the community as a whole should be aware of and be proud of that.”
Yet despite rating Foxboro Fire and Rescue among the top five of the firm’s 165 consulting clients, Duggan still identified several areas of concern.
These included: Increasing response times, diminishing service levels caused by resource shortages, growing challenges with resource deployment, insufficient administrative personnel to support critical functions and perceived conflicts between the needs of the town and Gillette Stadium.
Even apart from intermittent stadium-related “surges,” Duggan said local firefighters respond to an average of 10 emergency calls a day — some of which overlap — with one-third of the response times exceeding six minutes.
Fire Chief Michael Kelleher pointed out the department has aggressively sought alternative funding sources and collaborated with other departments in pursuit of certain objectives.
“We’re not afraid of thinking outside the box,” he said.
Neither Kelleher nor Keegan specified a timetable for pursuing a fire substation, saying only that it was envisioned as a long-range project.
“It’s been something we have been thinking about,” Kelleher said. “But it’s good to have that vetted by an outside agency.”
Keegan said the Route 140 parcel currently eyed for the fire substation remains under state control pending completion of a proposed swap involving still-to-be-determined town-owned land.
He also stressed that the MRI findings released Tuesday night were long-range in nature.
“The purpose of this study was not to say we need to hire all these people now,” Keegan observed, but rather to forecast long-range public safety trends and establish a municipal agenda for meeting them.
“We’re in a much different place than we were 10 years ago,” he concluded.