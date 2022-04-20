Tidying up loose ends with just weeks to go before the May 9 annual town meeting, contract settlements have been reached with all six of the town’s municipal unions.
Town Manager William Keegan last week characterized as “extraordinary” the town’s ability to reach agreement with each of the municipal and school unions before their existing contracts had expired.
“Mike has worked tirelessly for the past six months on this process,” Keegan said of Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who in his dual role as human resources director oversaw the collective bargaining process.
Johns said the town’s negotiating strategy was based on a desire to control expenses while emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant moving cost escalators to the back end of each contract.
At the same time, he added, the town was mindful of the need to recruit and retain valued employees in a competitive job market, as well as striving to provide contractual equity between the different bargaining units.
As a result, each of the six three-year contracts calls for cost-of-living adjustments of 1.5 percent, 2 percent and 2 percent.
“That was a heavy lift, because as we know costs are going up,” Johns said while briefing selectmen on the contract settlements. “Folks were looking for more of a cost-of-living increase and we had the ability to offer less.”
The six bargaining units include police, fire, public works and library personnel, as well as two units represented by United Steelworkers Local 9517, which represent town department heads and most other unaffiliated municipal employees.
According to Johns, the two steelworkers contracts include language for a new computer use policy, adjustments to longevity and weekend duty pay and a new evaluation process.
In addition, the steelworker contracts reflect a pending internal reorganization that will consolidate the conservation, planning, building inspections and zoning departments into an umbrella “land-use” division, while repositioning the town planner in an oversight capacity as the newly-created “director of land use and economic development.”
A similar consolidation will combine the council on aging and human services, recreation and veteran’s services departments.
Among other things, the agreement with library personnel includes a sick leave buy-back clause for existing employees, stipends for associate’s and bachelor’s degrees (provided those degrees are not a job requirement), double-time for work on Sundays and a $2 per-hour night differential.
Under the new fire contract, department personnel will receive a boost to existing education incentives to 2 percent an associate’s degree, 3 percent for a bachelor’s degree and 4 percent for a master’s degree. Selectmen also agreed to a new 1.5 percent “senior step” for personnel with 15 years or more of service.
Going forward, firefighters will have to pass a newly implemented physical fitness test and provide a six-month retirement notice.
Finally, Johns said, the town agreed to increase fire detail pay from the $50 range to $64/hour, mainly because Foxboro had lagged behind surrounding communities in that regard.
“That’s significant,” Johns said, “because with all the events and construction projects we have going on, we struggle sometimes to fill these details.”
Like firefighters, police sergeants and patrolmen with 20 years or more of service will receive a 2 percent “senior step” raise, with detail pay increased to $66/hour, as well as a half-percent increase to night differential in years 2 and 3.
In addition, the contract reinstates a previous 15-mile residency requirement for police personnel. That requirement had been expanded to a 30-mile radius because it had become difficult to attract qualified officers, Johns said, but after Foxboro voted to leave the Civil Service program the original 15-mile limit was deemed workable.
The police agreement also eliminates the practice of filling open supervisory shifts with line officers, as opposed to sergeants or lieutenants, Johns said.
Lastly, the public works contract provides for an increase in weekend duty coverage pay, a senior step raise for personnel with 15 years or more of service, and establishes a minimum three weeks of vacation.
The public works pact also requires additional training for heavy equipment operators and employees who engage in welding, ASE certifications, and licensing for those involved in pesticide and asbestos handling.
As an aside, Johns noted that James Caffin, formerly a working supervisor with the town’s Tree & Park Division, had been elevated to supervisor, replacing longtime supervisor David LaLiberte who retired at the end of 2021.