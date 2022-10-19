A Sherborn police officer walking across the state to raise awareness of suicide and mental health issues among first responders was joined by some colleagues while in the area on his way to Chatham.
Officer Doug Kingsley is walking 219 miles from Egremont at the New York state border to the Chatham Lighthouse.
He met and walked with local police officers as he walked through Foxboro and Mansfield on Tuesday. He is expected to arrive in Chatham on Oct. 25.
Kingsley is walking in support of Blue H.E.L.P., a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing mental health stigma among first responders.
By Wednesday morning, his GoFundMe page, Doug Kingsley MA Cop Walk, had raised over $13,000 for the organization.
H.E.L.P. advocates for benefits for those suffering from post-traumatic stress and support for families after a suicide.
The organization has compiled the suicides of state and federal law enforcement officers, correction officers, firefighters, EMS workers and dispatchers. The vast majority of the suicides are police officers.
According to the organization, 187 first responders were suicides in 2020. In 2021, 182 took their own lives and 135 have died at their own hand so far this year.
Police officers and military service members have a higher risk of suicide than any other profession, according to Kingsley, who is also a member of the Army National Guard.
Kingsley said he has been affected by suicide on many occasions, including losing a soldier in 2019 and a friend in his police academy class in 2021.
“Since these events, I have seen the necessity to raise awareness for police and military suicide prevention,” Kingsley said on his website Massachusetts Cop Walk 2022.
“It is for this reason that I am walking. I am walking to honor the memories of those who have passed. I am walking to raise awareness for the resources that are available. I am walking to prove that we are not alone in this profession, even though, at times, it might seem like it. There are people who love you, there are people who care, and even a complete stranger could change your life for the better,” he said.
Blue H.E.L.P. began in 2015 after its founders recognized the need for suicide prevention resources and care for the families who have suffered a loss.
Too often, when the law enforcement community is faced with suicide, “compassion and understanding took a backseat to stigma and shame,” Kingsley said.
H.E.L.P. offers a wide variety of resources for first responders and their families.
For more information go to copwalkma.com.