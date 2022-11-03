Talent and leadership cannot go unnoticed, even after just a few months of attending an Ivy League school.
Sophia Davis, 19, a Cornell University freshman and Foxboro High School graduate, recently garnered two honors at the school. Davis is majoring in hotel administration and minoring in both real estate and music — and the two honors relate to those interests.
Soon after she started her new life at Cornell, Davis was approached by one of the teaching assistants in her computing class and asked to become involved in the Women’s Leadership in Hospitality provide insight into the challenges faced by female industry leaders through guest speakers, networking and a mentorship program.
If that wasn’t enough, Davis was also approached after her first jazz concert to be a part of a jazz combo playing for a Cornell trustee event.
Her main instrument is the tenor saxophone, but she also plays alto saxophone and has been doubling on flute parts a lot in the Cornell Jazz Ensemble, which is led by director Paul Merrill. The combo for the trustee event, was run by students, however.
Reflecting on her education through Foxboro Public Schools, Davis said not only did the Foxboro music program instill a high-quality musicality in her saxophone playing, but the program developed her character and taught her what hard work looks like.
“In the program, integrity, trust, encouragement, and hard work were instilled in me,” she said.
Davis said the discipline she implemented into her life during her years in the music department in Foxboro caused her to develop an excellent work ethic.
“Without this work ethic, I would not have been as successful thus far in my college career at Cornell and overall, in my educational career,” Davis said.
Her mother, Angela Davis said her daughter’s leadership skills developed and flourished at Foxboro High School and particularly in the music program.
Angela said her daughter evolved into a leader with the guidance of Foxboro Music Department’s Steve Massey, Cami Tedoldi, Aaron Bush and Jenny Greenleaf to name just a few.
“They inspired Sophia, and they are in great part responsible for her success. They introduced her to Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center artists she learned from. She will tell you that attending Essentially Ellington at Lincoln Center, in New York City, changed the trajectory of her life,” Angela Davis said.
Davis said her daughter was committed to being a leader in high school and was involved in mentoring and teaching younger music students, raising awareness of the sex trafficking of minors and raising money for nonprofits, feeding families in need, making sandwiches for homeless people as one of the National Honor Society students, and thanking veterans.
“Sophia believes in using her talent to give back and improve the world. Her beliefs align perfectly with Cornell’s mission to do the greatest good. It’s great to see my children thriving there,” Angela said.
Sophia has had the benefit of having an older brother at Cornell showing her the ropes.
Dimitri, who also went to Foxboro High School and was in the music program, is a junior economics major, plays in the jazz ensembles at Cornell, and will be in Prague this spring before starting his internship in New York City.
Sophia Davis said her goal at Cornell is to meet as many people as possible and learn as much as she can.
Her ultimate dream is to open and own a fine-dining jazz club in Europe featuring the best jazz artists in the industry.