Mirroring conditions in Massachusetts and elsewhere, the number of coronavirus cases in Foxboro continues to escalate, officials said Tuesday night.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, public health officials reported 43 local COVID positives last week, 53 on Monday and 63 cases on Wednesday. He said these figures may have been distorted by delays in processing test results over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The good news, Keegan added, was that none of those who tested positive have been hospitalized.
This news comes a week after Keegan appointed Fire Chief Michael Kelleher Foxboro’s acting director of public health, while Deputy Chief Thomas Kenvin was named to oversee day-to-day operations of the health department.
The temporary appointments were made in response to the retirement of outgoing health director Pauline Zajdel, whose final day on the job was Nov. 27.
Kelleher is a registered sanitarian while Kenvin serves as the town’s public health nurse.
Keegan said the temporary appointments will remain in effect until a permanent replacement for Zajdel is hired.