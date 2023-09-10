After a drop of one in reported cases of coronavirus for the 10 Sun Chronicle communities in the week ending Aug. 31, there was a rise of 8 cases in the week ending Sept. 6.
That brought the total to 58 for the week for an increase of 16%.
The total number of cases for the 10-community area which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth, stands at 48,864.
There were likely many more cases that went unreported because of home testing kits and the lessening of the severity of the disease.
The increase in cases in each of the 10 communities are: Attleboro, 19; Foxboro, 6; Mansfield, 7; Norfolk, 1; North Attleboro, 10; Norton, 3; Plainville, 3; Rehoboth; 1; Seekonk, 4, and Wrentham, 6.
Statewide, the number of reported cases rose for the 9th consecutive week, to 2,278 in the week ending Sept. 6 from the 2,048 in the week ending Aug. 31. That’s an increase of 230 cases, or 11%.
Most of the cases reported in the area are believed to be caused by the EG.5 variant, which is a much weaker version of the original virus that plagued the nation and the world in March of 2020.
Another variant has also emerged. It’s known as the BA.2.86 version of coronavirus.
A risk assessment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta states: “Based on current information, existing tests used to detect and medications used to treat COVID-19 continue to be effective with this variant…tests of how well antibodies block the virus from infecting cells give us one measure of how well one part of the immune system might handle BA.2.86…other parts of the immune system have been less affected by viral evolution and are not predicted to have decreased activity against BA.2.86.”
The elderly continue to be in the most danger from coronavirus. The average age of death from the virus in Massachusetts in the week ending Sept. 6 was 81.
The highest number of new cases statewide for one week was recorded on Jan. 14, 2022 at 132,557.
The highest number locally for one week was 3,463, recorded on Jan. 13, 2022.
The state has recorded 2,057,452 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, there have been 211,153 probable cases of the virus, bringing the total to 2,268,605.
There were 18 confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state in the week ending Sept. 6 and 2 probable deaths.
Coronavirus has killed 22,778 Massachusetts residents since the onslaught began in March of 2020. Those were confirmed deaths.
The number of confirmed and probable deaths from the virus is 24,836.
The latest number of confirmed deaths in The Sun Chronicle area is 456.
According to the CDC, the pandemic officially ended on May 11 of this year.