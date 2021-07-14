Gillette Vaccination Site (copy)
There has been little change in two key statistics concerning coronavirus, according to state data.

But one of the static stats could be considered positive, and one could be considered negative.

On the plus side, there were no new deaths in the area for the week ending July 8, with eight of the 10 communities reporting.

The total remains at 294.

The other positive statistic is that there were only six new cases of the disease among the communities, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Public Health last Thursday.

That’s the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.

For the week ending July 1 there were 12 new cases and for the week ending June 24 there were seven.

Those numbers reflect the decline of the disease statewide and nationwide.

On the other hand, the statistics that could be considered negative involve the number of vaccinations in the area.

They have risen just 1.7 percentage points since June 24.

All told that number equals 3,393 people out of the 198,294 in the area.

And 113,063 are fully vaccinated, which equals 57 percent.

Those who have gotten at least one shot combined with the fully vaccinated equal 124,312 people, or 62.7 percent.

While the number of those vaccinated against the virus continues to go up, the pace has slowed.

The increase for each of the previous three weeks has been under 2 points.

At that pace it would take another five months to fully vaccinate the entire population of the area.

Wrentham leads the area with just over 70 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.

Mansfield is second at 64 percent and Foxboro is third at 63 percent.

Last on the list is Rehoboth at 46 percent.

Seekonk is next to last at 47.6 percent.

Vaccinations are free and can be obtained at numerous locations.

Sites can be found at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccinations for area as of July 6

Community Population 1st Dose Percent Fully Vaccinated Percent
AttleboroSource: Department of Public Health 46,517 27,268 58.62 24,659 53.01
Foxboro 18,209 12,638 69.40 11,491 63.10
Mansfield 23,631 16,556 70.06 15,131 64.03
Norfolk 12,493 8,319 65.59 7,773 62.22
North Attleboro 30,326 18,975 62.57 17,193 56.69
Norton 19,910 11,763 59.08 10,651 53.50
Plainville 9,211 6,269 68.06 5,705 61.94
Rehoboth 12,713 6,499 51.12 5,868 46.17
Seekonk 14,013 7,346 52.42 6,669 47.59
Wrentham 11,271 8,679 77.00 7,922 70.28
July 6 198,294 124,312 62.69 113,063 57.02
June 24 198,294 122,591 61.82 109,670 55.31
June 17 198,294 121,382 61 107,480 54.20
June 10 198,294 119,966 60 103,965 52.43
June 3 198,294 117,266 59 98,391 49.62
May 27 198,294 114,938 58 92,864 47
May 20 198,294 111,536 56 84,633 43
May 13 198,294 108,059 55 78,101 39
May 6 198,294 103,757 52 68,873 35
April 29 198,294 97,712 49 60,779 31
April 22 198,294 88,269 45 51,761 26

Area cases and deaths as of July 8

Community Cases 7 Day Increase Deaths Pos Test % Risk
AttleboroSource: Department of Public Health 4288 2 123 0.28 Gray
Foxboro 1376 0 2 0.28 Gray
Mansfield 1858 1 24 0.13 Gray
Norfolk 1021 1 5 0.30 Gray
North Attleboro 2301 1 36 0.20 Gray
Norton 1549 1 11 0.42 Gray
Plainville 621 0 12 0.37 Gray
Rehoboth 999 0 10 0.65 Gray
Seekonk 1341 0 9 0.49 Gray
Wrentham 1077 0 62 0.36 Gray
Total 16,431 6 294 0.35
As of July 1 16,425 12 294 0.35

