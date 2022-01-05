The return to school after the holiday break has shown an uptick in coronavirus cases which have led to larger absences of students and staff this week.
Superintendent Amy Berdos said 45 teachers and staff across the district, representing about 13 percent, were out Tuesday. Approximately 14% of the student body was absent.
The district is employing 15 to 17 substitute teachers, depending on availability, to help fill in, she said.
Foxboro is just one of the districts locally to feel the effects of rising cases.
School and health officials had feared a surge in cases following the holidays and school vacation, particularly with the highly contagious omicron variant spreading rapidly.
And the absence of staff members is partly the result of the state distribution of over 100,000 of 200,000 rapid test kits it had obtained for school districts. Students are also being tested for the virus in greater numbers.
Most school systems in the area and across Massachusetts, though, are reporting a manageable increase in COVID cases.
Gov. Charlie Baker supported schools reopening as scheduled Monday after the holiday break despite a slower-than-anticipated distribution of test kits for teachers and staff. The state’s largest teachers union pushed unsuccessfully for a delay.
Some school districts did delay the reopening of school by a few hours Monday, others by a day or two, so teachers and staff could get tested.
In Attleboro, schools have been dealing with a small increase in teacher absences but a serious shortage of substitutes.
There were 57 COVID-related staff and teacher absences Monday, but that is less than 10% of the faculty, Superintendent David Sawyer said.
Filling those slots has required some juggling.
“There is a serious substitute shortage. Most absences had to be covered by realigning resources, which means a disruption to normal operations,” Sawyer said in an email.
Berdos echoed those sentiments.
"On any given day, substitute teachers are a challenge but during this time it is particularly challenging," she said.
North Attleboro Superintendent John Antonucci did not have exact numbers but estimated that there were probably about 80 teachers and other staff absent district-wide Tuesday.
He said that number accounts for all absences, including maternity leave, personal days, etc., but estimated that 75% of the 80 absences were probably sick days.
“It’s significant, but that’s spread throughout the district, and we were able to operate, for the most part, normally,” he said.
Antonucci did not know how many students were out Tuesday. He estimated that there were 30 or 40 substitute teachers.