About 1.59% of children under the age of five have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the 10-community region, according to numbers provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on June 30.
Those numbers were as of June 29. The communities include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
All told, there are 10,673 children in the 0-4 age group living in the region and 170 got their first dose of vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control granted approval of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young children on June 18.
Children from the age of 6 months through the age of four are now eligible to be vaccinated for coronavirus.
In some places, vaccinations started the week of June 21.
Those children who got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine have two more doses to go.
According to numbers provided by DPH, the community which had the greatest percentage of its young vaccinated was Norfolk with 3.37%, or 19, of the 564 children from six months through age 4 living in that community.
Foxboro, 16, or 1.59%, in that age group have received a first dose.
Rehoboth, which has 565 children of that age group in its community, had just one child get its first shot which was 0.18% of the total population of that age group.
The total population of all age groups in the 10-communty region is 198,294.
Out of that number, 141,543, or 71.38%, have been fully vaccinated.
If the 10,673 are subtracted from the total because until June 18 they were not eligible for vaccination, the percentage of fully-vaccinated people in the region jumps to 75.44%.
The number of those who have gotten booster shots is 79,826, or 40.25%.
Of the 10 communities, Wrentham has the greatest percentage of its residents vaccinated at 86.42%.
Seekonk has the lowest percentage of its residents vaccinated at 57.65%.
Its neighbor, Rehoboth, has the second lowest percentage at 58.30%.
The elderly, who are at the greatest risk from coronavirus, have achieved the greatest percentage of vaccination.
Those between the ages of 65 and 74 have achieved a 95% vaccination rate, and those 75 and older have achieved a 94% vaccination rate.
The average age of death from coronavirus in Massachusetts as of June 30 was 81.
As of July 1, 77.65% of all 6,964,383 Massachusetts residents had been fully vaccinated.
Another 3,121,228, or 44.81%, had gotten at least one booster shot.