A request for permission to muck out a shallow pond on the iconic 16th hole at Foxborough Country Club is pretty much par for the course for members of the town Conservation Commission, who hope the project could prove a boon to the environment.
Sarah Stearns, an associate with the Southboro-based engineering firm Beals & Thomas, said this week that club members want to excavate decades of accumulated sediments and decaying organic material from the pond bottom in an effort to improve conditions and gain additional depth to what historically has been a seasonal pond.
“We don’t want to create a very deep pond in this location,” she said, just deep enough to check rampant growth of aquatic vegetation.
In addition, Stearns said, club members seek to remove a crumbling 15-inch culvert connecting the pond to a separate water hazard on the adjacent 17th hole, leaving an open stream that would be spanned by a newly-installed bridge.
“We’re viewing this as an improvement project, not just to alleviate backup and help flow through this property,” Stearns said. “But ecologically, it’s a smart thing to do.”
During wet periods, course Superintendent Michael Poch said water flowing through the obstructed culvert backs up onto both holes.
“It’s just not flowing effectively,” Stearns added. “The culvert is a pinch point and not conveying the flow as efficiently as it can.”
“You’re basically ‘daylighting’ it,” Conservation Agent Jane Pierce said of plans to remove the aging culvert. “That’s a good thing.”
If possible, Stearns said the dredging work would be scheduled during the early spring or late fall, when fewer golfers will be utilizing the course. She added that, once removed, sediments would be used in landscape projects elsewhere on the 200-acre course.
“This is the accumulation of stormwater run-off and major rain events dropping material in over time,” she said, adding that it was unlikely the work would need to be repeated “in any of our lifetimes.”
Although commission members for the most part reserved comment, David Opatka suggested that a deeper excavation would be more beneficial.
“You might be better off going a little bit deeper,” he said. “That will give the pond a little bit more life.”
A sharp dogleg that typically requires a lengthy approach shot over the pond to a slightly elevated green, the 16th hole at Foxborough Country Club is regarded as the second most-difficult on the course. It was part of the original 9-hole layout which opened in 1957.
Poch said the pond on Hole 16 had never been dredged in the six-plus decades since.
Prior to rendering a final decision on the proposal, commission members scheduled a site visit later this week to view conditions first hand.