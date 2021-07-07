Country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform for the first time at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9.
It will mark the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year's return to the Boston area market for the first time in six years, according to a release issued Wednesday morning.
Brooks did make a stop on his Dive Bar Tour to Patriot Place’s Six String Grill & Stage in Feb. 5, 2020, performing in front of 900 fans for over an hour.
The top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records, Brooks will hit the stage at the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution having already set all-time attendance records in over 75 cities thus far.
Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show will go on sale Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m.
Seating at Gillette Stadium will be formatted in-the-round and tickets will be $94.95 each, inclusive of fees and taxes. All seats are reserved and there is an eight-ticket limit per purchaser for the show. There are no advance box office sales and no general ticket sales at the Gillette Stadium ticket office in advance of the show.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app.