Firefighters Monday continued to investigate the cause of an early morning house fire that displaced a couple on Shoreline Drive over the weekend.
The fire was reported about 3:50 a.m. Saturday at 3 Shoreline Drive, near Edwards Road, Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
No injuries were reported and the husband and wife are now staying with other family members, Buckley said.
The temperature around the time of the fire was about -10 degrees, according to firefighters.
The fire started in a bathroom and spread to a storage area on the upper level of the split-level home but the exact cause remains under investigation, Buckley said.
Firefighters had to lay between 300-500 feet of hose to get water to the fire, he said.
The flames were difficult to get at because the fire was behind walls in a storage area.
Firefighters had to pull down ceilings and walls and insulation to get at the flames before being able to extinguish the blaze in about 30 minutes, Buckley said.
“It ran down the length of the house after it got into the storage area,’’ he said.
Although the temperatures were bone-chilling, the bitter cold did not affect firefighting operations or equipment.
Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Mansfield, Sharon, Walpole and Norfolk. Volunteers with the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency also responded.
When temperatures rose Saturday, firefighters responded to numerous calls Saturday night and Sunday for broken water pipes and sprinkler systems, Buckley said.