A young couple seeking belated consent for a 54-car parking lot under construction at the corner of Pierce Street and Turner Road elicited a response alternately stern and sympathetic from town officials this week.
The couple, Michael and Kelsey Kennedy, appeared before selectmen Tuesday night in keeping with an application pending before the planning board, which is scheduled to convene a public hearing on the matter Sept. 8.
As part of that process, selectmen informally reviewed the proposal with the intention of submitting comments for consideration at the Sept. 8 hearing. Even if that permit is granted, however, the Kennedys would still need to petition selectmen for a license to operate the lot.
Local zoning allows so-called “temporary” lots, limited to use during stadium events, by a special permit from the planning board.
The problem, in this case, is that the 41,600-square-foot lot had been cleared of trees and graded several weeks ago prior to the owners obtaining proper approvals, and consequently received a cease-and-desist order from the town.
“You definitely want to play by the rules, get off on the right foot and follow the process -- that is very important to us,” selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson told the couple, who married last month.
Michael Kennedy apologized for couple, saying he was unfamiliar with Foxboro’s permitting and licensing process.
“This was the first property I’ve bought,” Kennedy explained. “I had absolutely no idea we weren’t allowed to clear trees.”
Project engineer William Buckley from Bay Colony Group, who was hired by Kennedy after the cease-and-desist order had been issued, presented plans showing a small duplex on the front of the lot and the rear of the property configured for parking.
Buckley acknowledged the property does not have direct access to Route 1, but said the Kennedys had obtained permission for stadium patrons parked there to cross the adjacent Seasonal Specialties plaza on their way to Route 1.
“That way people will be able to walk from this lot, through that lot and hit the sidewalks out on Route 1,” Buckley said.
Acting in an advisory capacity, Town Manager William Keegan told selectmen the proposed parking lot had received a chilly reception from the town’s professional staff.
“We had a staff meeting on this particular proposal and there wasn’t one person in the room who could support it,” Keegan reported. “I’ve never been in a meeting before, from a staff perspective, where everyone in the room said: ‘bad idea’.”
Not only had extensive work commenced without proper approvals, Keegan contended that access to the property was unsafe, and could only be accomplished by vehicles traveling on Route 140 from Foxboro.
“It goes against the traffic plan that’s just been put into place with the Kraft organization,” he said, adding that providing pedestrian access through the adjacent Seasonal Specialties lot was likewise problematic.
“What if the owner changes?” Keegan asked rhetorically. “It’s not really an easement, it’s just permission to use that for access. There’s no direct access at all. It’s through someone else’s property.”
Keegan admitted he had been aware of land-clearing operations at the site, but assumed incorrectly the lot was being developed for a different kind of use than for stadium parking.
Consequently, he suggested the Kennedys contemplate alternative uses that could prove more beneficial in the long run.
“Clear cutting a lot without any consideration before you pulled a permit was completely unacceptable,” Keegan said. “Now it’s a moonscape, that’s what it is -- it’s a parking lot in search of a house.”
Keegan apologized to the young couple for his harsh judgment, but said he was obliged to provide an honest assessment for board members.
Gibson further explained that selectmen typically rely on professional staff for recommendations on land-use, licensing and other related matters.
Selectman Mark Elfman also said he was “shocked” in recent weeks when first observing the land-clearing operation.
“I understand it’s your first dabble in property, and hopefully you’re going to be very successful going forward, but that was a big gaffe,” he said.