The average number of hospitalizations per day statewide for coronavirus has increased almost 200 percent since the week ending July 10.
Meanwhile, only incremental gains have been seen in vaccination rates.
The average patient count per day has grown from 85 on that date to 244 for the week ending Aug. 7, according to numbers provided by the state Department of Public Health.
While the jump is big, it does not come close to the 3,870 per day average for the week ending April 29, 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.
The delta variant of the virus appears to be responsible for much of the increase, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The variant is more contagious, but less deadly. Last week, for example, there were 6,056 new cases but only 13 deaths, which is two-tenths of 1 percent of the total number of patients.
By contrast, in the week ending May 23, 2020 there were 6,739 cases and 599 deaths, which is a death rate of 8.8 percent. And in the week ending Oct. 24, 2020 there were 6,120 cases and 113 deaths, a rate of 1.84 percent.
In addition, many of the patients are younger, which helps them survive.
Locally, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro reported just seven coronavirus patients on Monday.
Since the week ending July 10 the number of coronavirus patients at Sturdy has generally been low, averaging one to two per day.
Last week, however, the number rose to an average of more than three per day.
And this week so far the average is more than seven per day.
Only one of the patients is in the intensive care unit and none are on breathing apparatus, hospital spokeswoman Kathi Hague said.
She said the majority of the patients are younger than in the early days of the pandemic.
The current age range is 18-60, she said.
Those numbers coincide to state statistics that show that 66 percent of all new cases are among those from the age of 20-59.
Hague also said “the majority” of coronavirus patients at Sturdy are unvaccinated.
However, some were vaccinated but are “symptomatic.”
During the early days of the pandemic Sturdy had as many as 59 coronavirus patients with as many as nine in the ICU in a single day.
At that time there were no vaccines available.
Vaccination rates
While public officials including President Joe Biden constantly urge people to get vaccinated for coronavirus, progress remains slow.
The shots are free and easy to find as opposed to earlier in the year when heavy demand caused state-run registration websites to crash.
But over the last two weeks in the 10-community area, just 1,431 additional people have become fully vaccinated.
That number equals about seven-tenths of 1 percent of the area’s 198,294 population.
As of Aug. 5 the number of those fully vaccinated was 116,472.
On July 22 the number of fully vaccinated people was 115,041.
The new total equals 58.73 percent of the area’s population.
And since June 3, nine weeks ago, the number of fully vaccinated area residents has increased a little under nine points, 8.73 points to be exact. It’s an average of less than 1 percent a week, from 50 to 58.73 percent.
The statewide percentage of fully vaccinated residents as of Aug. 5 was 62.81, so The Sun Chronicle area is running about 4 points behind the state.
With its increase of just seven-tenths of 1 percent since July 22, the area is also running behind the state’s rate of vaccination since July 22 which was 1.1 percent, or 76,390 residents.
And the area is running behind the totals since June 3 as well.
Since that date, the state has increased the number of fully vaccinated people by 677,122, or 9.7 percent, which is a little more than 1 percent a week compared to the area’s 8.73 percent, which is a little less than 1 percent a week.