Over 1,200 electric customers lost power for most of Tuesday after a tow truck crashed into a utility pole on Cocasset Street.
The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. at a curve known as Porter’s Corner, between Oak Street and Montgomery Way.
The driver of the tow truck was not injured but the pole was split in two and came down across the road, Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
The pole held up primary power lines and other wires, he said.
The crash knocked out power to 1,274 customers in the area, or 15 percent of electrical customers in town, for most of the day, according to National Grid.
Power was restored by 8 p.m., according to the company.
Police closed the 1,500-foot stretch of busy Coccaset Street, between Oak Street and Montgomery Way, until the pole could be repaired.