Primary elections usually pass without much notice, but this year voters in local area will have a number of choices — and some new faces — on Sept. 6 as candidates are picked for the general election in November.
There are much-heralded primary fights for a number of statewide offices, but locally there’s a bumper crop of legislative candidates to represent area voters on Beacon Hill and in county offices.
Redistricting will change the boundaries of some legislative districts in Massachusetts.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, will be running for re-election in a reconfigured district that now includes all of Attleboro and North Attleboro.
He has no primary opponent on the Democratic ballot this year. Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson has launched a sticker campaign on the GOP side.
Veteran state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, is running for re-election in a district that now includes Seekonk and Rehoboth. He has no Democratic opponent, but Maria Collins of Taunton is running for the Republican nomination for the seat.
Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, isn’t running for re-election this year, but is still hoping to represent constituents in Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham in the Senate.
He’s unopposed in the Republican primary and would take on Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, in November.
Seeking to replace him in his former House district are Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk and Steven Teehan of Medfield — both running for the Democratic nomination.
There’s one Republican candidate for the seat, Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham.
That’s not the only two-way fight on a Democratic ballot. In the First Bristol House District, which includes part of Mansfield, two local residents — Peter Lally and Brendan Roche — are contending for the chance to take on state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, a long-serving incumbent, in the general election. Barrows has no primary competition.
Depending on the precinct, however, voters in Mansfield will see other names on their ballots. State Rep.Ted Philips, D-Sharon, is running without opposition for re-election in the Eighth Norfolk District. Howard Terban of Stoughton, also unopposed, is seeking the GOP nomination for that seat. Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, is running for a second term in the 14th Bristol District. He has no challenger on the Democratic ballot. There are no Republican candidates for the seat.
Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, is unopposed on his party’s ballot and no Democrat has filed to run against him.
Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro is also running for re-election unopposed. Hawkins will have an opponent in the general election in Steven Escobar of Attleboro, who is unopposed on the GOP ballot.
Voters in Bristol County will see a three-way race for the Democratic nomination for sheriff. Former assistant prosecutor Nicolas Bernier, ex-Somerset police chief George McNeil, and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux are running for the right to challenge incumbent Thomas Hodgson, who is unopposed on the Republican ticket.
Bristol voters will also see a contest for district attorney with incumbent Thomas Quinn III facing a challenge on the Democratic side from Shannon McMahon of Swansea.