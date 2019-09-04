Foxboro High School announced the hiring of Joe Cusack as the program’s new athletic director on Wednesday.
Cusack will start at the position on Sept. 16, taking over for former Athletic Director Rich Cormier, who took the same job at Hopkinton High School and left the post on Aug. 25.
“We’re just thrilled to have him on board as the athletic director,” Foxboro High Principal Diana Myers-Pachla said. “He comes with a lot of experience as far as coaching, and on the youth level, what he’s done for the town as well.”
Cusack has coached at Foxboro High in multiple facets. He is the current Warriors’ cross country coach and will continue that role through the end of this season.
Cusack has also coached the girls’ outdoor track program as recently as last spring and served as the freshmen girls’ soccer team prior to that.
He will step down from serving as both indoor track assistant and from coaching the girls’ outdoor track team.
“It’s hard for ADs to coach,” Myers-Pachla said, “but we’re into the season at this point. We’ll get it balanced, no doubt.”
Cusack graduated from The College of the Holy Cross where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History. He was a member of the Crusaders’ collegiate track and field program for four years and served as captain his senior year.
Cusack was a member of the Foxboro Soccer Association for seven years, including two years as president. He also coached at the youth level for both boys and girls town and travel teams.