FOXBORO -- A town-wide cleanup on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday drew more than 300 volunteers.
"I think it made it a little extra special being that the event was on 9/11. As a country, we promised to never forget those we lost on that terrible day back in 2001," said organizer and cleanup committee member A.J. Dooley. "The day has become a day to give back, a day to serve and a day to never forget. I think we accomplished that."
He won’t know exactly how many tons of trash they had picked up until they got the collection containers dumped, but volunteers filled two, 30-yard roll-offs of unwanted debris and litter throughout the town, and if he had to give it a guess, up to four tons of trash off the street of Foxboro.
Along with Dooley, committee members include Balazs Busznyak, Foxboro High School student Benjamin Rickets, and Jennifer Riggs. Outgoing member Tina Belanger and volunteer member Paige Bodgon also stepped up to help out at the the event.
Dooley said this year's cleanup was amazing.
"It was great to see our community come together and genuinely enjoy giving back to this great town. We had people of all ages, families, groups of friends, individuals, selectmen and town groups and more Foxboro High School students than ever before," he said.
Normally as part of the effort, there would be large cookout donated by Jake and Joe’s and served up by Foxboro Fish and game members with hotdogs, burgers, and salads, but with the Covid issues, they needed to pivot this year.
"I reached out to five local pizza places in town. Pizza time, Omega pizza, South Street pizza, and both Papa Gino's on Route 1 and Route 140 and they generously donated 10 large cheese pizzas each and it was perfect. We had the Foxboro Rotary Club members donate their time to serve the pizza to all the volunteers," Dooley said.
There was also a special dedication on this year's T-shirt for a long-time beloved barber in town, Dave Gaffey, who died in 2020. His wife Mary and his sister were at the event.
Kristen Das came to volunteer with her daughter Sonya, 8, a Taylor Elementary School student, along with Girl Scouts who were not first-timers to this event.
"I always want to make sure that we can give back to the community, and I wanted to be a good role model for my Girl Scout troop and get them in the swing of being good community participants and to give back," Das said.
She accompanied about 10-12 Girl Scouts.
Her daughter Sonya said she found all sorts of garbage such as cans, bottles, wipes, and ice cream cones with ice cream still in them.
High school senior varsity girls' soccer team member Kailee McCabe said they decided to help and support their town and give back to the community "because we thought it was a great way for everyone to come together and help clean up."
DeAnna Hardiman echoed her teammate, saying: "We came here today to help out our community, just clean up around the town, and just have a good time."
Balazs Busznyak, a FHS graduate decided to join the committee because he wanted to give back to his community and his mentor, A.J. Dooley, and his football coach asked for his help.
"I couldn’t say no," Busznyak said. He assisted in planning the event, helped pick up bags of trash from volunteers, and employed social media to market the event.
"My favorite part of cleaning up was giving back to my hometown and spending time with old friends. It was nice to participate in something I did growing up," he said.
For Jennifer Riggs, who has lived in Foxboro for the past five years, this was her first time joining the committee which started meeting in March of this year.
"I was looking for a way to get involved with the community," Riggs said.
Tina Belanger has been on the committee for a long time. However, while her term ended in May this year she decided to still help the tradition.
"I'm helping out this year to transition our new committee members and I will gladly participate in the cleanups. I think this year's turnout was great. We had a lot of student involvement, which was wonderful," Belanger said.
Dooley said: "We are so thankful for all of the companies who made donations and all the volunteers who came out to the event. Without them, this day couldn’t be possible. Our Town. Our Time."
To learn more visit: cleanupfoxboro.org.