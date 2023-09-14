Voters at a special town meeting tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16 will be asked to green-light plans that would fast-forward already planned improvements to the town highway garage.
The work, which includes replacing the building’s aging heating plant and air conditioning system, as well as installing a new roof, was to have been undertaken as part of a broader overhaul and expansion of the highway department complex on Elm Street.
But local building officials, fearing the boiler and roof are on their last legs, have voiced concerns that both could fail during the winter months, forcing an emergency spending requisition and possibly displacing Foxboro’s public works operation.
“Anyone who’s driven by there knows the garage itself is in rough shape,” acting Town Manager Paige Duncan said during a Sept. 13 briefing for select board members. “There is no place for the DPW garage to go -- if that fails Foxboro’s in trouble.”
For this reason, officials opted to move forward immediately with improvements to the existing garage, essentially severing them from the broader project.
Public works Director Christopher Gallagher said the immediate repairs, expected to cost $450,000, will reallocate unspent funds left over from the $34.7 million Burrell School renovation and expansion.
That project, completed in 2021, had been partially funded by a $14.7 million grant from the Mass. School Building Authority, with the remainder paid by local taxpayers.
The fund transfer requires town meeting approval because the town’s share had been raised through a bond issue, Gallagher explained.
Other proposed work includes replacing the building’s large overhead garage doors, upgrading electrical wiring embedded in the concrete floor and removing solar panels which had been installed on the flat roof, but are no longer operational because they caught fire on two occasions.
The good news, according to Gallagher, is that engineers have judged the concrete block structure fundamentally sound.
“The thing is built like a tank,” he said. “It just needs some surface treatments on the outside.”
Ironically, severing the garage repairs from the broader DPW project will save an estimated $150,000, Gallagher said, because the town will act as its own general contractor overseeing the work.
In addition, Gallagher said replacing the boiler with a modern, high-efficiency model, will enable the town to qualify for energy credits through the MassSave program.
A second article slated for the Oct. 16 fall session would enable the Council on Aging & Human Services to utilize funds sequestered in the agency’s revolving account to pay for part-time staffing in an effort to expand operating hours at the town senior center.
Deposits in the revolving account, generated by s variety of senior programs, are generally not allowed for such operational uses unless specifically authorized by a vote at town meeting.
“The biggest complaint about the senior center is our limited hours,” said human services Director Marc Craig. “We’d love to use some money coming in from programs to pay for staff to have the building open” on some weekday evenings, or even Saturdays.
Following the briefing, select board members voted to open a warrant for the October session, with the expectation it would be closed at their next scheduled meeting.